ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team went .500 over the weekend, winning over Nantucket on Sunday and dropping a tough battle to St. Mary’s of Lynn on Saturday.
The Shamrocks cruised to the Sunday victory at New England Sports Village, winning 10-3 over the Whalers.
Caitlin Kelley netted three goals in the win and assisted once. Chloe Bryda also had a hat trick and Grace Nelson finished with two goals. Also scoring goals in the win were Brooke Borges and Isabella Hasenfus.
In goal, Taylor DeMond made 12 saves for her first varsity win.
Saturday’s tilt with St. Mary’s was a low-scoring affair, ending in a 3-2 loss for the Shamrocks. St. Mary’s got on the board first with just under five minutes gone by, and the Shamrocks brought the game even with a goal with just under five minutes to go in the opening period at New England Sports Village.
Bryda’s breakaway goal made it 1-1, and Grace Campbell’s goal just shy of seven minutes into the second period gave the Shamrocks the lead. St. Mary’s pulled even again in the second, and then scored the game-winner with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the win.
Alivia Fitzgibbons and Bryda had assists in the loss. In goal was Avery Blanchard with 32 saves.