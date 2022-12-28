FOXBORO — The Hockomock Stars took a 7-0 loss to Haverhill High at Foxboro Sports Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Bailey Mooers stepped in goal for the Stars, making 21 saves. She shared the role with Emily Davignon.
Stars head coach Jamie Mullen praised the goalie tandem’s efforts in goal, along with leadership presence from her skaters.
“Couldn’t be more proud of these two,” Mullen said. “Cammy Shanteler is showing real leadership on and off the ice. She’s been working on her mental game to produce better game plays on the ice and rallying the team as one.”
Mullen also said improvement is noticeable from her Stars, who fell to 0-5 and play again on Wednesday against Franklin.
“They continue to improve and play better as a unit every game,” Stars head coach Jamie Mullen said. “We are going to shock everyone very soon.”