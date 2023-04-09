TAUNTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth girls lacrosse team defeated Taunton High on Saturday, capping off a win that saw D-R’s all-time leading scorer net her 100th career goal.
Karina Bosco scored her 100th goal in the 12-7 win for D-R. Only a sophomore, she added four draws and two groundballs to her day. Leading the team in goals was Lily Nees with four, and she also had three assists and seven draws.
Adding two goals and an assist was Olivia Thibert. Olivia Gabriel had a goal, two assists and a ground ball while both Becky Davis and Ainsley Zibrida had a goal each.
Lauren Marcotrigiano and Fiona Todd each had two groundballs. D-R moves to 2-0 and plays East Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 19, Bridgewater-Raynham 7
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan defeated 19-7 on Saturday afternoon, improving to 2-0.
The Shamrocks were dominant from the draw all game, said Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli. Sam Buonaccorsi, Sydney Smith and Emma Van Allen all took control in the midfield to give the green and gold the advantage. On attack, Feehan was paced by Maddy Fitzgerald’s and Allie Buonaccorsi’s three goals each. Smith had two goals, three assists and eight draw controls, while Sam Buonaccorsi had four assists and two goals.
The Shamrocks visit Bishop Stang on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.