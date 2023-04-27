ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team dropped a match to Canton on Thursday, falling 16-4 after trailing at the half 9-3.
The Bombardiers had two goals from Amelia Collins and one goal each from Gabriela Sprovieri and Isabella Cavallini. Collins and Molly Moore each had an assist.
Leading Attleboro with three draw controls was Jessica Harrington. In net for Attleboro was Peyton MacAuliffe with four saves.
Attleboro (4-4) visits Sharon on Monday.
Foxboro 18, Stoughton 2
FOXBORO -- Foxboro held Stoughton to two goals in a win, improving to 9-1.
The Warriors had three goals each from Mya Waryas, Cate Noone and Val Beigel. Waryas, Paige Curran and Grace Riley added three assists each, while Noone had two assists. Waryas hit the 100 career goal mark in the win as well.
Scoring once were Grace Riley, Addie Riley, Jenny Gallagher, Hannah Higgins and Macy Quinn. Kaelin Connors and Curran scored two goals and Mary Collins had two assists.
In net for the Warriors was Audrey Campbell with two saves. Foxboro hosts Mansfield on Monday.
Milford 12, Mansfield 11
MILFORD -- Mansfield lost a nail-biter to Milford, falling to 4-5.
Ava Adams and Ella Palanza each had three goals, while Brooke Butler and Lola Varicchione tallied two goals for Mansfield. Maeve Anastasia added a goal and and Carys Colby chipped in an assist.
Lana DiSangro stopped 10 shots in net. Mansfield visits Foxboro on Monday.
Oliver Ames 16, North Attleboro 12
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Ricketeers lost at home to Oliver Ames, getting seven goals from Ellie Regan in the loss.
Caroline Folan and Ava McKeon both scored twice, while Avery House scored once for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (1-7) visits Franklin on Tuesday.