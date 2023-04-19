NEW BEDFORD -- The Dignton-Rehoboth girls lacrosse team rolled past Greater New Bedford Vocational on Wednesday afternoon, winning 20-8 after holding a 16-6 halftime lead.
The Falcons saw Karina Bosco come alive for seven goals and seven draws in the win. Adding five goals, three assists, 14 draws and three ground balls was Lily Nees. Scoring four times was Mara Levesque and adding two goals each was Olivia Thibert and Olivia Gabriel.
Others collecting ground balls were Angela Gabriel (four), Fiona Todd (three) and Kate Moitoso (three). In net for D-R were Sophie Darling and Ava Escobar with three saves total. D-R (3-1) plays Old Rochester in league play on Friday.
Dartmouth 14, North Attleobro 9
DARMOUTH -- Ava McKeon had four goals and an assist and Ellie Regan scored two goals in North Attleboro's loss to Dartmouth.
Lily Ramm added one goal and with a goal and an assist was Lauren Inglese.
North Attleboro (1-4) hosts Milford on Thuesday.