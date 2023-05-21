EAST BRIDGEWATER -- The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional girls lacrosse team defeated East Bridgewater on Saturday, winning 11-6 to earn a spot in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament.
Lily Nees led the charge in scoring, netting five goals to help the Falcons win the season series against the Vikings. Need also had an assist to go with seven draws. Scoring two goals each were Karina Bosco, Mara Levesque and Olivia Thibert.
Bosco and Levesque each had an assist while Thibert and Bosco also had two draws. Kelsey Palmer had an assist and three draws, and Angela Gabriel collected four ground balls.
In net for the Falcons was Ava Escobar, who stopped six shots. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-6) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Monday.