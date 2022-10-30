SHARON — The Mansfield girls soccer team scored four times over Sharon while keeping a clean sheet in goal to pick up a 4-0 Hockomock League win on Saturday to wrap up its regular season.
The Hornets had the opening goal from Avery Hawthorne, scoring on a corner kick from freshman Olivia Dunham. Freshman Maddie Fernandes added another goal three minutes later, and her sister, Allie Fernandes, followed up with the third goal of the game at the 30-minute mark.
Allie Fernandes’s first goal was assisted by Meghan McCann, and her second was assisted by her sister, Maddie, to make it 4-0.
In goal, senior Olivia Salisbury recorded her 10th shutout of the season to clinch the win for Mansfield, which closed the season with a record of 11-3-4. Mansfield now awaits its playoff draw.
Bishop Feehan 5, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — Bishop Feehan rolled to a shutout over Arlington Catholic, its 17th of the season.
Kiley Gorman and Brooke Kennedy each scored two goals in the win, while Liz Coffey added one goal.
The win moves Bishop Feehan to 19-0 on the season, with its final game of the regular season coming on Wednesday at home against Canton.