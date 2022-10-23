ATTLEBORO -- A goal from Ava Graham put Bishop Feehan High ahead, and it was all the Shamrocks needed in its 1-0 non-league win over Franklin High on Saturday.
The goal with 14 minutes left in regulation led to Franklin making a final push, but the Panthers were unable to get the equalizer.
Assisting Graham's score was Izzy Graziano. The tandem combining for a goal extends the Shamrocks' win streak to 16 straight, making them 16-0 on the season and a near-lock for one of the top teams in Division 1 with the final week of the regular season set to begin.
Feehan plays St. Mary's of Lynn on Monday at home.
Mansfield 1, Plymouth North 0
PLYMOUTH -- A goal in the 20th minute off the foot of Avery Hawthorne was all Mansfield needed to pull out a win over Plymouth North.
The win gives Mansfield its fifth in a row and makes it 10 straight matches without a loss for the Hornets. Meghan McCann was credited with the assist on the score.
Mansfield now sits at 9-3-3 and plays Stoughton at home on Monday.