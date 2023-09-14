NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High girls soccer team took down North Attleboro on Thursday afternoon, winning 3-0.
Leading 1-0 at the break, the Hornets added two more in the final 40 minutes to improve to 3-0. Lauren Signoriello, Jill Koppy and Maddie Fernandes scored in the win.
Fernandes added an assist and Olivia Dunham had two assists.
The Hornets move on to host Oliver Ames on Tuesday. North Attleboro (0-2-1) plays at Milford on Tuesday.
Wachusett 1, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro lost in a one-goal game to Wachusett, allowing a penalty kick in the 42nd minute to drop to 1-2.
Wachusett’s converted penalty kick was one of the lone blemishes in the game for Foxboro, which controlled much of the play in the loss.
“Aside from the one foul in the box, we dominated most of the game,” Foxboro head coach Jen Lippolis said. “Erin Foley worked hard on offense to create a lot of scoring opportunities that we just couldn’t finish. Allie Sougaris made a great kick save in the last seconds of the first half to keep it 0-0 at half. Our defense of Lindsey Resnick, Alli Tuohey, Maddy Luck and Kailey Sullivan were able to break down their offense, giving very few scoring opportunities. Caroline Power dominated the midfield with Hannah Higgins. Overall, they played great and worked hard.”
Foxboro plays again on Friday at Franklin.