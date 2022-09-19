NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro High girls soccer team surrendered a late go-ahead Milford High goal in its 3-2 loss on Monday.
In a back-and-forth game, neither side held a lead larger than one score the entire game. Milford scored in the 10th minute before Emma Pratt answered back in the 18th minute. The score at the half was 1-1.
Milford scored in the 50th minute, and 15 minutes later Emma Pratt scored again to even the score. Milford's late game-winner came in the 78th minute.
Jess Hennessy assisted on both of Pratt's scores.
Sharon 3, Foxboro 1
SHARON -- Foxboro lost to Sharon, scoring once late in the second half.
Sharon netted its first goal with 20 minutes left in the contest before adding another 10 minutes later. A corner kick made it a 3-1 contest in the final moments.
Foxboro moves to 2-2 and will visit King Philip on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0
EASTON -- Mansfield was blanked on the road by Oliver Ames, dropping the Hornets to 1-3-1.
Bridget Hanley payed (very well in the middle of the field)," head coach Kevin Smith said. Oliva Salisbury made two point-blank saves in goal.
Mansfield will play next on Wednesday, visiting Taunton.
Greater New Bedford Voc. 1, Seekonk 0
NEW BEDFORD -- Seekonk was unable to break even in a loss to Greater New Bedford Vocational.
The Warriors won the shot differential at 13-12, and made six saves in net. Both sides were flat to open the contest, entering halftime at 0-0. GNB scored in the second half as Seekonk was unable to surmount a rally.
Seekonk (3-1-1) hosts Fairhaven on Wednesday.
Apponequet 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DIGHTON -- Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked by Apponequet, with the defense holding up through the first half before falling to pressure.
Goals in the 56th minute and the 67th minute were the difference. Attacks in the final 12 minutes came up short.
D-R (3-2-2) plays on Wednesday, visiting Greater New Bedford Vocational.
Tri-County 5, South Shore Voc. 0
WRENTHAM -- Tri-County scored three times in the first half and twice in the second half in its rout of South Shore Vocational.
The first goal of the contest came off the foot of Kim Escobar (assisted by Sabra Flanagan) before Noelle Kennedy ran off two of her three goals in the win.
Kennedy converted a penalty kick and was assisted by Escobar, sending Tri-County into the locker room up 3-0.
Tri-County added to the onslaught with a Flanagan score, assisted by Kennedy, and then the third Kennedy goal, which was assisted by Escobar.
In net, Sydney Wright kept the game scoreless for South Shore with seven saves.
Tri-County (4-1) plays again on Thursday, hosting Southeastern.