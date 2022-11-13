WILBRAHAM — The Mansfield girls soccer team lost in the Division 2 quarterfinals on Saturday, losing to No. 3 Minnechaug 2-1 in overtime.
The No. 6 Hornets allowed a goal two minutes into the first overtime period. The Hornets were on a run of 14 unbeaten games entering Saturday, and trailed early following an early score. Mansfield answered back with an equalizer from Alex Fernandes off a feed from Avery Hawthorne 30 minutes into play.
In goal for Mansfield was Olivia Salisbury, who made four saves. The Hornets close the season with a record of 12-4-4.
Bishop Feehan 2, Natick 1
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan has earned a Final 4 spot in Division 1, beating No. 6 Natick at home on Sunday.
The No. 3 Shamrocks move on to play No. 2 Hingham on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be played at a neutral site, with Whitman-Hanson Regional hosting. The winner will take on either ninth-seeded Wellesley or fourth-seeded Algonquin on Saturday for the state title.