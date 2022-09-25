REHOBOTH — Freshman midfielder Kelsey Palmer scored the lone goal of the match at the 15-minute mark from a deflection off the goalkeeper, and a stout defensive performance along with a good showing in goal by Haleigh Kelley led the Falcons to a 1-0 victory over New Bedford Saturday.
D-R outshot New Bedford 21-8 and controlled play throughout the second half but could not add to its lead, including missing a penalty kick wide right early in the second half.
The Falcons (5-3-3) will host Somerset-Berkley on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 0
PEABODY — Bishop Feehan got three goals from Maddie Eddy and one each from Brooke Kennedy and Mackenzie Feeny in its win over Bishop Fenwick.
Recording assists in the win were Syd Kofton, Amanda Peck, Bri Marrero and Kennedy.
The win was Feehan’s seventh in a row, moving them to 7-0. Next time out for the Shamrocks will be on Monday, hosting Archbishop Williams.