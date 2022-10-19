SEEKONK — The Dighton-Rehoboth girls soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Seekonk on Wednesday, getting three second-half goals in the win to rally back.
Down 1-0 at half, Lily Nees’s speech to the Warriors fired up the team to spark the rally on senior night, according to D-R head coach Mike Cooke. Tasha Ponte, Sam Santos, Sarah Ranley, Ella Damon and Nees were celebrated as seniors.
“(Nees) was unbelievable tonight. She gets everyone else on the team going,” Cooke said. “She gave a speech at halftime about needing to fight and leave it all out on the field. She fired her teammates up and they went out and did it, got the job done in the second half.”
Tasha Ponte netted the equalizer in the 55th minute on a penalty kick, matching Seekonk’s goal from Sienna Miranda in the first half. Ponte’s goal was followed 11 minutes later by Julia Chaves’s score, assisted by Ella Slater.
Ponte put the cherry on top of the win with a goal in the final minute of play, assisted by Nees.
The win is the first of the season over Seekonk after playing to a scoreless draw against it on September 16. Cooke said a relentless press finally broke through, along with Seekonk’s primary keeper in Lauren Calabro exiting due to injury.
“We pressured them all game, basically,” Cooke said. “They had a couple of crosses from the left and we just hadn’t been able to score on them. ... It was nice to bury three of them. Their keeper (Calabro), she got hurt in the first half.”
According to Cooke, Calabro came out to play the ball and collided with Chaves while trying to play the ball. A Division 1 Sacred Heart University commit, the severity or status of her injury is undetermined.
“Our girls, they knew with the backup keeper (they had to attack), but they knew either way they had to get shots on goal and keep pressing,” Cooke said. “They won the 50-50s and keep the pressure, and eventually we got the penalty shot.”
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-4-5) plays again on Monday at Norton. Seekonk (5-8-2) plays on Thursday at home against Diman.