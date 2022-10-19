BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan girls soccer team wrapped up the Catholic Conference League regular-season crown with a win against second-place Archbishop Williams, 1-0, on Wednesday.
Sydney Kofton scored the lone goal for the Shamrocks right before halftime.
“It was a hard-fought game; (Archbishop Williams) defended very well for the whole 80 minutes,” Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “We struggled to find the back of the net, but Sydney came up with that huge goal right before halftime.”
Feehan has been dominant all season, but the one thing on the team’s mind entering Wednesday’s match was to leave as CCL champs.
“Our goal was to make sure we came back from Braintree with a championship,” Silva added.
Despite the offensive struggles for his team, Feehan’s backline was more than up to the task against an Archbishop Williams team that only has three losses on the year, and is a team that is known for its offensive firepower, much like Feehan.
“We defended well the few times we had to. We moved the ball really well today and even though we always want to be a little bit better in front of goal, we still were able to walk out with a win,” Silva said.
Feehan (15-0) hosts Franklin on Saturday.
at 11 a.m.