ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team continued its torrid start to the season on Thursday, routing St. Mary’s of Lynn in a 7-0 final.
The Shamrocks started slowly, but got on the board in the ninth minute on a scramble in front, where Ava Graham punched it home for the opening score.
Five minutes later, the Shamrocks again scored off an Amanda Peck tap in front of the goal to make it 2-0. Four minutes after that, Neve Taylor capitalized off a rebound to send it home past a sprawling St. Mary’s Kyle Kennison to make it 3-0.
St. Mary’s had little opportunity to get things going, putting together just one scoring opportunity in the opening minutes. From there, it was all Feehan, with goals in rapid succession showing their strength across the board.
“I thought maybe our first 10 minutes were maybe our worst of the game,” Bishop Feehan head coach Phil Silva said. “We came out, maybe because we haven’t practiced (much this week), and then we started to settle. ... We never let their key players touch the ball after the first 10 minutes. Their best possession was in the first 10.
“We started to move the ball, a couple of nice through balls. Once you get up two or three, the wolves come out and then they’re all going. We had four different players score today. When one doesn’t have it, someone else is stepping up, and hopefully that continues.”
The Shamrocks kept the pressure up all game, playing a quick tempo with one-touch passing to bring the ball toward goal. Taylor’s second score made it 4-0 came from 30 yards out on a floating kick on goal in the 23rd minute, and an Ava Graham score on the beak in the 38th minute sent Feehan up 4-0 at halftime.
Bishop Feehan then scored twice in the second half, doing so on a Brooke Kennedy header from a Kileigh Gorman corner and a Gorman score on a breakaway in the 47th and 55th minutes, respectively.
Gorman, Brigg and Madison Eddy each finished with two assists in the win.
Relying on a relentless attack that has outscored opponents 21-0 across three games, Bishop Feehan’s ability to find someone in the box to put the ball in the net is not by chance, but by design to try and compacting the field on opponents and make it hard on them to get the ball away from goal.
“We’re definitely squeezing the field when we get it into their end, trying not to give them space to come out,” Silva said. “We’re hoping to use the players behind the front four or five (as well). I don’t think we’ve completely figured that out yet, sometimes they want to turn and go. ... Some teams drop deep on us, that third layer can suck teams out.”
The win for the Shamrocks also marks the third clean sheet in a row, with Feehan yet to allow a score this season. Silva expressed love for his defenders and his goalkeeper, who he struggles to take off the field at times due to their passion to keep the other team scoreless.
“A very committed group of players. They make it difficult and they take a lot of pride in a shutout,” Silva said. “I struggle to take them off because I know they don’t want a goal on the board. ... They take a lot of pride and (goalkeeper) Madison Narducci takes a lot of pride. Everybody raves about the goal-scorers, but I’d take a 2-0 win every once in a while too.”