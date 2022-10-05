ATTLEBORO — A cold and rainy day couldn’t stop the overpowering offense of Bishop Feehan’s girls soccer team on Wednesday as it beat Bishop Fenwick 7-0, moving to 11-0 on the year.
If one was concerned about whether the consistent rainfall would affect the Shamrocks’ play on the field, the team and its head coach, Phil Silva, certainly were not.
“(The rain) didn’t change too much of our game plan. Our goal always stays the same. To get up on people and break their defense’s shells,” Silva said.
Headlined by junior midfielder Kileigh Gorman’s four goals and two assists, Feehan cruised its way to victory.
“(Gorman) was on today. She took care of her business in the box when the ball came her way,” Silva added, “She did a good job finishing off on some good passes from her teammates and giving some passes of her own.”
It was looking like the halftime score line was going to be 2-0 until Feehan exploded for five goals right before the halftime whistle.
“It changed the entire game. A 2-0 score at half is a lot different than 7-0. I think we did a great job of putting balls away to make it difficult for Fenwick to come back from,” Silva said.
Feehan also got goals from sophomore Brooke Kennedy and senior captain Sydney Kofton, who also picked up two assists on the day. Junior Ava Graham also chipped in, collecting three assists.
The Shamrocks look to continue their unbeaten season as they travel to Cardinal Spellman on Tuesday.