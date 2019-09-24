WRENTHAM — Returning to the lineup after suffering an ankle injury against Milford High over a week ago, Providence College-bound senior striker Avery Snead scored three goals in the second half to power the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Attleboro High Tuesday at Macktaz Field.
The Warriors (8-0) notched their first goal in the 12th minute as Chloe Layne headed in a free kick Makayla Griffin past Bombardier goalie Ashley Macia (14 saves) as King Philip moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
“We were a little sluggish coming out, having played last night (Notre Dame Academy),” KP coach Gary Pichel said. “That, and the Attleboro goalkeeper was outstanding, she kept them in the game and us off the scoreboard.”
Snead created the second half surge by scoring in the 41st minute (from Layne), in the 44th minute (from Jen Montville) and in the 46th minute (from Griffin).
“I was very impressed by their pace of play,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said. “They seem hungry, they’re a very good team and they find ways and we never developed an attack in the final third of the field.”
King Philip travels to Stoughton on Friday while Attleboro (3-3-1) will host Foxboro.
Bishop Feehan 2 Bridgewater-Raynham 0
BRIDGEWATER — Francesca Yanchuk scored the match-winner in the 14th minute and then set up Grace Robison for an insurance tally in the 30th minute as the Shamrocks (8-0-1) prevailed in a clash of Div. 1 South powers.
Yanchuk finished off a corner kick from Hailey Goodman for Bishop Feehan’s go-ahead goal, then slipped a through ball to Robison to create a two-goal lead. Ameila Hohos had to make four saves, including one testing one to preserve a one-goal led during the first half. The Shamrocks are off until an Oct. 3 match with Coyle-Cassidy.
Foxboro 4, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Sophomore Kailee McCabe (two points) and senior Lizzy Davis each scored second-half goals to help the Warriors pull away and remain unbeaten with a Hockomock League win.
Katelyn Mollica added two points of her own with one first-half goal while Jordyn Collins scored once. Morgan Sylvestre finished with seven saves as Foxboro held an 18-8 advantage in shots.
Foxboro (5-0-2) hosts Attleboro on Friday.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Tigers converted a loose ball chance in the 24th minute of the Hockomock League match and then finished off a corner kick in the 55th minute to beat Mansfield. In a skirmish of young squads, Mansfield generated just three shots and went without a corner kick.
Hornet goalie Olivia Salisbury made three saves as the Mansfield midfield and defense were sound. The Hornets (3-2-2) visit Canton Friday.
Milford 3, North Attleboro 0
MILFORD — Regan Fein made nine saves, but the Rocketeers struggled to come up with much offense in their Hockomock League defeat.
Milford held a 12-4 advantage in shots and 8-3 advantage in corner kicks as the Rocketeers trailed 2-0 at the half. Abby Valdez played well in the midfield along with striker Alex Hardy and defender Melissa McDermott. North Attleboro (3-2-1) will host Franklin on Friday.
Medway 6, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers allowed five second-half goals in the Tri-Valley League defeat. Ashley Schepis made 12 saves on the backline as the Lancers were outshot 18-9 in the contest. Lily Newll scored the lone goal for Norton in the 65th minute. The Lancers (3-4) will host Medfield on Thursday.
