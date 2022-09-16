REHOBOTH -- The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional HIgh golf team defeated Attleboro High, 262-266 in a non-league contest Friday played at Hillside Country Club.
Leading scorers for D-R were T.J. Levisee (40), Jordan Dietz (42), Charlie Rosa and James Czech (43 each), Nate Maiato (45), and Hayden Bessette (49). Attleboro's top scorers were Leo Lombardo (41), Preston Hogan (43), Carter Shelton (44), Bradley Martin (45), Bradley Lehtonen (46) and Ryan Hill (47).
Attleboro (1-5, 1-6) returns to the links Monday at Stone-E-Lea when it hosts Stoughton.
North Attleboro 155, Mansfield 162
PLAINVILLE -- North Attleboro's Jake Gaskin and Tyson Laviano both shot 37s to lead the Rocketeers to victory over the visiting Hornets at Heather Hill Country Club's South Course.
North's Zach Corsetti shot a 40 while teammate Ishan Kohli earned a 41.
For Mansfield, Brendan Vokey shot a 38, Nate McClean and Hayden O’Connor both fired 41s, and Drew Urban shot a 42.
North Attleboro (3-2, 4-2) takes on King Philip at Wentworth Country Club on Monday, while the Hornets (1-1, 2-2) host Franklin at Norton CC.
Oliver Ames 162, Foxboro 152
EASTON -- The Warriors fell to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
Top scorers for Foxboro were Zac Georgantas (36, including four pars and two birdies), and Ryan Wood, Reese Curreri, and Patrick Callahan (all with 42).
Foxboro (2-1, 2-2) hosts Sharon at Foxboro Country Club on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 201, Archbishop Williams 192
PLAINVILLE -- The Shamrocks edged Archbishop Williams at Heather Hill Country Club.
Top scorers for Bishop Feehan were Chad Correia (36, with 36 points), MacKinley Garcia (38, with 32 points), and Dan Kok (40, with 28 points).
The Shamrocks (1-2-, 2-2) return to Heather Hill on Monday with a 3 p.m. matchup with Cardinal Spellman.