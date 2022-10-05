FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional golf team defeated Foxboro High on Wednesday afternoon, winning by a score of 161-171 at Foxboro Country Club.
King Philip was led by Ethan Sullivan’s 38, which earned the match medal. Casen Hasenfus shot a 39, Jason Silvia had a 41 and James Hickey shot a 42 for the Warriors.
Foxboro’s low score came from Patrick Callahan, who shot a 42. Three Foxboro golfers shot a 43 in Reese Curreri, Mat Sullivan and Louie Carangelo.
Foxboro gets right back on the golf course again on Thursday when it hosts Mansfield at Foxborough Country Club.
Mansfield defeats Stoughton
NORTON — Mansfield beat Stoughton at Norton Country Club, getting a team-leading 38 from Nathan McClean to earn the medal.
Brendan Vokey shot a 41 while the trio of Cody Nieratko, Hayden O’Connor and Drew Urban each shot a 42. The Hornets shot a 163 as a team.
Norton 281, Dedham 298
DEDHAM — Norton earned a match win on the road at Dedham Country and Polo Club, beating Dedham by 17 strokes.
Leading the way for the Lancers was a 43 from Sean Nichols, narrowly beating out teammate Owen Kantelis’ 44 for the team lead. Shawn Clary shot a 46 and Owen Musto carded a 47 in the win.
Old Rochester Regional 237, Dighton-Rehoboth 266
REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth was unable to overcome Old Rochester Regional, getting a team-low score from Charlie Rosa in a 42 at Hillside Country Club.
Jordan Dietz shot a 43 while both James Czech and TJ Levisee carded a 44. Ella Rosa shot a 46 and Nate Maiato shot a 47.
ORR was led by Braden Yeomans, who shot a match-best even-par 35.