TAUNTON — The Mansfield High golf team took a 155-182 victory over Taunton on Thursday, winning at Segregansett Country Club.
Leading the Hornets was Brendan Vokey with an even-par 36 with four birdies. Drew Urban shot a 39 and both Jason Friedman and Matt Breitenstein carded a 40.
North Attleboro 153, Stoughton 183
PLAINVILLE — The Rocketeers took down Stoughton at Heather Hill CC.
The Rocketeers were led by a 35 from Tyson Laviano, while Caiden Alberigo had a 38 and Ishan Kholi carded a 39. Scoring a 41 and 42 were Matthew Reilly and Kyle Gruber, respectively.
Dighton-Rehoboth 284, Somerset Berkley 289
SWANSEA — The Falcons improved to 3-1 with a win over Somerset Berkley, getting a team-low score of 39 from Jordan Dietz at Swansea Country Club.
Following Dietz was James Czech with a 41. Charlie Rosa shot a 47 and Mason Ellinwood shot a 48.
Seekonk 269, Joseph Case 314
SEEKONK — Seekonk beat Joseph Case at Ledgemont Country Club, improving to 2-3.
The Warriors had the team and match low from Cooper Fitzpatrick, scoring a 40. Declan Lush and Jonathan Tawa both shot a 44 and Aidan Connell scored a 46. Connor Loomis added a 47.
Norton wins one in quad
HOLLISTON — Norton went 1-2 in quad play at Pinecrest Golf Club, winning over Millis (243-257) while also losing to Holliston (229-243) and Ashland (227-243).
The Lancers were led by Shawn Clary’s 35. Griffin Clary shot a 38, Jack Regan shot a 40, and Cole O’Connell shot a 42. Adam Caldwell and Owen Kantelis shot a 44.