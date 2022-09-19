NORTON — The Mansfield High boys golf team lost to Franklin High on Monday, falling 155-159 in a narrow defeat at Norton Country Club.
The Hornets were led by Drew Urban’s 37. Brendan Vokey shot a 40, with both Cody Nieratko and Nate McClean shooting a 41 to round out the top-four team scoring.
King Philip 149, North Attleboro 157
PLAINVILLE — King Philip edged North Attleboro at Wentworth Hills County Club to take its second win over the Rocketeers this season.
Medaling for King Philip was Evan Regan, who shot a 36, and he was joined in the medal honors by Tyson Laviano with the same score.
Bishop Feehan 225, Cardinal Spellman 44
PLAINVILLE — Bishop Feehan defeated Cardinal Spellman at Heather Hills, getting a leading score from Chad Correia.
Correia’s team-best 32 scored 44 points for the team, single-handedly matching the opponent’s team. Hanley Correia shot a 37 to score 35 points, Dane Holske shot a 36 to score 39 points and John Kane shot a 38 to score 30 points.