ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High gymnastics team defeated North Attleboro High on Saturday, winning 138.1-130.05 at Butler’s Gymnastics.
Both Attleboro and North had an individual score the highest on the vault, as Caroline DiMarco (AHS) and Ty Nickerson (NAHS) both scored a 9.1. Following them in scoring in the event were Gianna Solvo of North Attleboro with an 8.9 and Raegan Bonneau of Attleboro with an 8.7.
Bonneau went on to win the bars event with a score of 9.0, while DiMarco placed second in the event with an 8.7 and Solvo placed third, scoring an 8.6.
Winning on beam was Attleboro’s Laila Butler with an 8.8, with DiMarco following at an 8.5 and Solvo earned third place with an 8.3.
Winning the floor routine by .05 was DiMarco, scoring a 9.05 for the Bombardiers. The runner-up in the event was North’s Nickerson at an even 9.0, while AHS’s Makenzie Grenier placed third at 8.9.