NORTON -- Zoe Duran placed in four events, winning two as the Norton High girls' gymnastics team began its season Sunday with a 141.6-138.05 victory over Medfield. Emma Lehan scored 36.65 for Norton to win the all around competition, while Duran totaled 35.9.
In a Hockomock League meet, Sydney Marland won three events and compiled an all around score of 33.9, but the King Philip Warriors (2-2) fell 133.25-127.85 to Oliver Ames.
Norton 141.6, Medfield 138.05: Vaulting 1-Caroline LaSalle (N), 2-Pena (M), 3-Duran (N), 9.4; Uneven bars 1-Duran (N), 2-Liz Lehan (N), 3-Emma Lehan (N), 9.35; Balance beam 1-E. Lehan (N), 2-Paguio (M), 3-Pena (M), 9.4; Floor exercises 1-Duran (N), 2-E. Lehan (N), 3-L. Lehan (N), 9.35.
Oliver Ames 133.25, King Philip 127.85: Vaulting 1-Syd Marland 8.9; Balance beam 1-Marland 8.6; Floor exercises 1-Marland 8.9, 2-Izzy Taylor
