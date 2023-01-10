MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High gymnastics team defeated North Attleboro High on Monday night, winning by a score of 137.45-125-35 at O’Leary’s Gymnastics Center.
Leading Mansfield on the vault was Sophie Moore’s second-place 9.1 score, but leading everyone in the event was North Attleboro’s Ty Nickerson’s 9.3. North’s next-highest score came from Gianna Solbo at 8.75, which placed third.
On bars, the high score went to Mansfield’s Maddie Morris with an 8.7. Riley Mattson placed second with an 8.65 and Moore was third at 8.35, completing a top-three sweep for the Hornets. North Attleboro’s high score came from Solbo with an 8.05.
Morris again won an event outright for Mansfield, scoring a 9.2 on the balance beam. Moore scored a 9.1 for second for Mansfield and North’s high score again came from Solbo with a 9.0 to place her third.
In the floor exercise, Mattson scored an event-high 9.0 for Mansfield. Moore nearly matched her for second, scoring an 8.9. Placing third for the Rocketeers was Solbo, scoring an 8.2.