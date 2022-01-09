FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team scored in the first and third periods, while the King Philip Warriors tallied twice during the second period as the Hockomock League rivals skated to a 2-2 standoff Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
“It was action-packed, both teams battled,” North coach Kyle Heagney said.
“It was a good point to take, but we kind of felt that we let a second point slip away,” KP coach Paul Carlow said.
North knotted the score at 2-2 on a goal by senior Nik Kojoian at 8:57 of the third period with Brody Gaulin assisting. The Rocketeers (3-4-1) and Warriors (2-3-1) played a scoreless five-minute overtime period.
KP had knotted the score at 1-1 at 6:15 of the second period when sophomore Rowan Boulger scored his first varsity goal with Sean Crowther and Nate Garstka assisting. The Warriors took the lead on a goal by another sophomore, defenseman Max Robison at 8:26 with Boulger assisting.
North took the lead at 10:59 of the first period when senior Nick Longa scored on the power play with Austin Comery and Mark Ayvazyan assisting.
“We did a good job battling back in that third period,” Heagney added, North affording KP of a power play through the game. The Warriors had just two penalties, both in the first period.
King Philip junior goalie Kyle Abbott totaled 20 saves, while North sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber had 34 saves.
King Philip has a 5:30 p.m. game in Canton Wednesday, while North takes on Mansfield at the Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Mansfield 4, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior Nick Piazza once made 53 saves for the Bombardiers while blanking the Hornets in both the first and third periods in the Hockomock League win at NESV.
Matt Tourigney scored his first varsity goal for the Hornets (3-2-1) during a four-goal second period outburst by Mansfield. Dillon Benoit tallied twice for Mansfield in the period while Ryan Doherty had a goal. The Hornets converted one of three power play chances in the game, the first of Benoit’s two goals. Chris Hormann had 15 saves in goal for Mansfield.
Attleboro (0-5) travels to Brockton for a 7 p.m. game with Oliver Ames.
Bishop Feehan 5, St. Mary’s, Lynn 2
ATTLEBORO — Junior Tom Franzosa scored a pair of goals as the Shamrocks stunned St.Mary’s in a CCL game at the NESV Saturday. The Shamrocks also got goals from Brady Vitelli and Ryan Deveney, while sophomore Breandan McNeil scored his first varsity goal in snapping a five-game losing skid.
Austin Prep 4, Bishop Feehan 1
READING — The Shamrocks faced a 2-0 first period deficit in dropping the CCL game. Deveney scored the lone Bishop Feehan goal with Travis Smith and Franzosa assisting. Senior Ryan D’Amato totaled 43 saves in goal for the Shamrocks (2-6).
Dover-Sherborn 4, Norton 2
FOXBORO — Lancers goalie Adam D’Errico allowed just one goal through two periods, blanking Dover-Sherborn in the first period in the Tri-Valley League loss.
Freshman Max Sheng scored in the second period for Norton (1-4), while senior captain Mike Whalen netted the second Lancer goal with a minute left in the game. D’Errico totaled 32 saves for Norton which faces Westwood Wednesday in Canton.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 2, St. Mary’s, Lynn 2
LYNN — Avery Blanchard totaled 28 saves as the Shamrocks extended their unbeaten string to 3-0-2 in five games. St. Mary’s netted the tying goal with seven minutes left
Bishop Feehan tallied twice in the second period, taking the lead on a goal by Olivia Fitzgibbons at 8:30 with Avery Bowen and Sydney Spellman assisting. Grace Nelson tied the score at 1-1 for the Shamrocks with a second period power play goal on a rebound at 6:30, assisted by Grace Campbell and Mary Lamoriello.
The Shamrocks host Bishop Stang Wednesday.
