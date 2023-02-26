BOSTON — The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston was home to the MIAA’s Meet of Champions on Saturday, hosting the best track and field athletes across all divisions in Massachusetts.
From The Sun Chronicle area, Bishop Feehan’s Brooke Serak stood alone as one of the best in the area with the school’s first shot-put state title in school history.
Serak tossed the shot a new personal-best 41 feet, eight-and-a-quarter inches to clear the field and stand atop the podium after entering the meet seeded fourth. Only a sophomore, her progression as one of the best throwers in not just the area, but the state, has been one where she is continuously bettering herself each meet.
Despite being one of the youngest in the shot-put field, and the youngest to finish in the top 10, Feehan coach Treena Schmidt said the thrower let the emotions fly despite usually keeping them in check.
“I think she’s still aware of how young she is, which I think is intimidating. She doesn’t really show (emotions,) she’s really calm,” Schmidt said. “I know she gets nervous, but she’s good at keeping herself focused. ... I don’t know if she expected to PR by a foot again, but keeping that spot for the entirety of the meet, it was pretty emotional for her. She was very emotional, happy, and I think it was the icing on the cake for her.”
The Shamrock girls had one other podium finish in the two-mile with Lauren Augustyn’s new personal best of 11:11.74 to earn fifth place. Val Capalbo also competed in two events for Feehan, placing 18th in the 600 meters at a time of 1:42.29 and running as the third leg with Gabrielle Colleran, Molly Duignan and Isabella Graziano in the 4x400 relay. The Shamrocks clocked a ninth-place time of 4:07.88 to fall just off the podium in the relay.
Also competing in the girls meet were Norton, Mansfield, King Philip, Seekonk and North Attleboro
Norton had a strong day on the track, placing on the podium multiple times. Ali Murphy had one of the best days for Norton, taking second in the 300 meters at 40.14 to earn hardware. She was also a member of Norton’s 10th-place 4x400 team, which clocked a time of 4:08.44. Murphy was the final leg of the relay with Shea Podbelski, Emma Wisnaskas and Zoe Santos before her. Podbelski ran alone in the 1,000 meters and finished 11th at a time of 3:03.79. Santos also competed alone in the high jump, clearing 5-0 for 15th.
Jillian Strynar took sixth in the 55 dash for Norton, timing out at 7.22 after entering the meet with the second-best seeding. Strynar also placed 17th in the 300 meters at 42.55.
Mansfield had two entrants in Abigail Scott and Chloe Guthrie in the 55 meters, but neither made it to the final event. The Hornets’ 4x200 relay was also disqualified for a quiet day on the track at states.
King Philip also had two runners, both freshmen, in 55-meter prelims, with Alex D’Amadio and Ali Gill. Neither raced in the final to close the day for the King Philip girls. Seekonk’s Lauren Morales also closed out the season for the Warriors in the shot put, but fouled out and did not place. For North Attleboro, Megan Ladd entered in the high jump, but did not place.
Boys
In the boys’ side of the Meet of Champions, one state champion from the area came away with something to smile about.
North Attleboro’s Nathan Shultz cleared 21 feet, 11 inches for a state title for the Rocketeers. After winning the Division 3 title a week prior, Shultz returned as one of the top jumpers and claimed the title as the best in the state.
Shultz’s first attempt in the long jump was the one to get it done, holding up the entire way to remain unmatched.
“He’s been doing a lot of work,” North coach Scott Holster said. “He’s been doing those three events for three weeks. He just had a great first attempt in the long jump, he threw down an unbelievable jump on his first effort and it held up through the rest of trials.”
Despite also taking the Division 3 title in the high jump, Shultz was off the mark on Saturday with an 11th-place finish at a cleared height of 6-0. He also did not make the 55-meter dash final, finishing preliminaries ninth-quickest.
With multiple events going on at once, Shultz had to rotate around throughout the day, which hurt his high-jump numbers. In the 55 dash, Shultz had not lost through the season, but narrowly missed out on qualifying by a hundredth of a second.
“High jump was a little rough because he was trying to bounce between two events,” holster said. “That sort of hurt his high jump a little bit, and the dash was just an unfortunate cut. ... He was faster than one of the kids who made it into the finals ... it was decided on a hundredth, which was sort of a shame. ... Honestly, he was a little disappointed with the dash.”
Elsewhere for the Rocketeer boys on Saturday was Mark Etienvre, placing fifth in the shot put for a podium spot. He tossed the shot 51-091/4. Shultz and Etienvre were North’s only entrants in the Meet of Champions.
Attleboro’s Jordan Rivera-Silva won his heat in the 300 dash, earning a spot high in the podium, but he was bumped down to a seventh-place finish in the event after the last heat. He clocked a time of 35.37.
Rivera-Silva went on to compete with Peter DelPozzo, Michael Huntington and Adrian Rivera in the 4x200, placing 19th overall with a time of 1:34.64. Rivera-Silva was also with Jacob Blazek, Austin Bowie and Aaron Martin in the 4x400, helping the relay unit finish seventh with a time of 3:30.96.
In the field for Attleboro was Sean O’Hara-Ouellette, clearing 6-0 for 15th. Rivera, in the long jump, cleared 20-013/4 for 17th.
The Mansfield boys had a 13th-place finish from Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. in the long jump, jumping 20-083/4. Grady Sullivan also placed 13th for Mansfield in the 600 meters, running a time of 1:24.78.
Myles Brown did not make it out of prelims for Mansfield in the 55 meters and Evan Rawlings also did not make the final for the 55 hurdles. Brown, Jack Reed, Nolan Clarke and Nate Kablik raced together in the 4x200 relay, placing 20th with a time of 1:34.89.
Norton had two long jumpers place in back-to-back positions, with Michael Raneri (19-08) and Matthew Cropley (19-073/4) finishing 21st and 22nd, respectively. Also competing for Norton was Andrew McConnell in the mile, racing a time of 4:40.50 for 22nd.
King Philip had two athletes compete in the high jump, with Dylan Woods and Keagan Fletcher both making the meet. Woods tied for 16th with a cleared height of 5-10, and Fletcher did not place.
Seekonk’s Josh Troiano competed in the shot put, throwing a distance of 47-05 for 11th. Foxboro’s Joe Flanagan also competed in the shot put, throwing 45-081/2 for 15th. Daniel O’Malley also appeared at the meet in the 55 hurdles, but did not advance out of prelims.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s Destin Michener threw in the shot put, throwing 43-041/2 for 21st.
For the Feehan boys, one entry competed at the Meet of Champions, but did not race in the final. Lucas Riberio was 15th in the 55 hurdles prelims, but did not place.