NEW BEDFORD — Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth’s track and field teams squared off in a developmental meet for sophomores and freshmen on Saturday at the Z. Walter Janiak Field House in New Bedford.
Neither side held a team score.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s Jeremy Gale and Jaelyn Johnson had strong performances in the 1,000 meter run, timing out at 3:07 and 3:58, respectively.
In the 600 meters, Grace Guerreri ran a time of 2:12, while Seamus Sullivan clocked in at 44.2 in the 300 meters and Rebecca Zankul ran a 53.9 in the 300 meters.
Seekonk had a personal-record day from Eddie Hindle, as he clocked a 55-meter hurdle time of 10 seconds even and a 7.25 time in the 55-meter dash.