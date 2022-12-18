NEW BEDFORD -- Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth indoor track and field split their meet on Saturday at Walter Janiak Field House on Saturday, with the Seekonk boys winning 48-38 and the D-R girls winning 50-27.
Seekonk's Noah Amaral was a double-winner in the boys meet, winning the mile (5:09.9) and the two-mile (11:37.4).
Maddox Bo also was a double-winner, taking the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.7 seconds and the 300 at 41.0.
In the 55 hurdles, Eddie Hindle won with a time of 9.6 seconds. He was also third in the 44 dash with a 7.0 time.
JD Mello won the 600 meters with a time of 1:41.2. In the field, the Warriors had an event win from Josh Troiano, throwing the shot put 43 feet, three inches.
D-R's boys team had a first-place finish in the high jump from Joel DaSilva, clearing 5-6. In the 1,000 race, Jeremy Gale took first for D-R, clocking in at 3:11.
In the girls meet, Maddie Kelley (shot put, 30-7) and Madison Root (high jump, 4-2) won their respective events in the field. Root also went on to win the 55 hurdles with a time of 10.5 seconds.
Lindsay Allard won the mile race with a time of 6:07, while Grace Sullivan timed out in the 300 at 47.6 seconds.
The 400-meter relay team of Angie Cabral, Ella Slater, Kate Moitoso and Zoey Jestude won its relay race with a time of 5:01.