BOSTON -- Four area teams competed at the 35th annual New England Indoor Track and Field Championship at the Reggie Lewis Center, capping out the season against regional talent ahead of Nationals.
Bishop Feehan's Brooke Serak returned to form at the regional meet, throwing her way to a third-place finish in the girls shot put. After winning both her division and the Meet of Champions, Serak tossed a distance of 39-10 1/2 for the medal.
Norton's duo of Jillian Strynar and Ali Murphy also found the podium, with Strynar taking fifth in the girls 55-meter race, timing out at 7.21 after a prelim time of 7.19 to qualify. Murphy finished second in the 300 meters, finishing at 39.67, to set a new personal record that doubles as the school record -- which she broke for the third time this season.
North Attleboro's Mark Etienvre competed in the boys shot put, finishing 18th overall with a toss of 48 feet, nine inches.
Attleboro's Jordan Rivera-Silva clocked a time of 35.62 in the boys 300 meters to place 11th. He was also a member of the Bombardiers' 4x400 relay team with Jacob Blazek, Austin Bowie and Aaron Martin, which took 12th at 3:32.21.