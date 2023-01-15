BOSTON — Bishop Feehan and Norton High competed in the Northeast Invitational at Reggie Lewis Center over the weekend, getting a memorable tournament all around from both sides.
Feehan’s thrower Brooke Serak broke the school and meet record in the shot put, tossing 40 feet, nine inches to place first overall in the meet.
Murphy ran in the 200 meters for Norton, timing out at 25.62 to break her own school record of 25.87 from a year prior.
Norton also had a strong performance in the sprint medley relay from Shaylee Owens, Jill Strynar, Murphy and Shea Podbelski, finishing with a time of 4:19.51 in fifth overall to qualify for the New Balance Indoor Championships. The boys distance medley relay team of Sean Parham, Camden Lerner, Jacob Ollerhead and Andrew McConnell also had a strong night, breaking the school record with a time of 10:59.54, beating the record by nearly 14 seconds to finish sixth.
Strynar went on to place fifth in the 55 meters (7.35) and fifth in the 200 meters (26.37). Lerner broke the boys 400 meters indoor record, placing 13th overall with a time of 53.30, and McConnell broke the boys two-mile time at 9:43.21 to qualify for the New Balance National Indoors Championship.
On the track for Bishop Feehan was Lauren Augustyn, placing sixth in the mile run with a time of 5:15.44.