ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team opened its season with a bang on Friday afternoon, erupting for five runs in the second inning for a 12-3 win over Norton High at the Drummond Street Athletic Complex.
Norton struck in the first inning with a leadoff single from Sandy Fairbairn and a walk to Kamryn Schuchardt. Sienna Pietrasiewicz followed with a bases-clearing single to make it a 2-0 lead for the Lancers before the first out of the game had been recorded.
“They’re obviously a really good team,” Norton head coach Wade Lizotte said. “For us, we hit them first and then settled in a little bit. We hit the ball hard, but they just made some really nice plays in the field.
Despite the early deficit, Attleboro pitcher Lily Routhier allowed just one more run the rest of the way to earn the win, punching out nine batters and walking a pair over seven innings.
Attleboro rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the second inning as Emily Eby, Ariana Amaral, Paige Quaglia, Mina Sullivan and Sarah Maher all scored in the rally while Quaglia, Sullivan and Rylie Camacho all collected RBIs.
“After that first inning, we caught up to their pitcher and we started putting hits together,” Attleboro head coach Mark Homer said. “I’ve always had confidence in the girls’ hitting and their fielding. The lineup worked today, but it could be a different lineup tomorrow. I’m really proud of the girls and how they persevered. Once they started hitting, the train started rolling and everyone jumped aboard.”
The Bombardiers added two more runs in the bottom of the third, getting another RBI from Quaglia while both Lauren and Emily Eby scored in the inning to push their lead to 7-2.
The sudden surge of offense to start out was promising for Homer.
“If we can do it against teams like Norton, there’s no reason we can’t do it against other teams we face,” Homer said. "We’ve got to be consistent ... it’s got to be consistent.”
In the fourth, Maher, Camacho both came around to score following singles, and getting driven in by the Eby sisters. Camacho reached base following a fielder’s choice, and scored on an RBI double by Lauren Eby to give Attleboro a commanding 10-3 lead.
Attleboro, which scored its first two batters from the second through fifth innings, added two more runs in the sixth, and was in position to win in six innings by the mercy rule, but Lauren Eby grounded out to end the inning.
Defense was monumental in the win as Attleboro was sound for much of the way. A 4-6-3 double play to take runners off in the sixth inning was key in keeping Routhier’s pitch count low after early struggles, and also added momentum to an already surging Bombardier team.
Homer emphasized the need for good defense by the Bombardiers with a fill-the-zone type of pitcher like Routhier throwing.
“Lily wont strike out 19, she’s a good pitcher and she moves pitches around and tries to keep batters off-balance, but we need defense,” Homer said. “We need to play good defense behind our pitchers. That’s what’s going to help us this year and it’s a momentum-changer. Good teams want to win, they have to make the plays. “
Norton had Bella Vittorini (three strikeouts) start in the pitching circle before giving way to Liana Danubio (three strikeouts) in the fourth inning. On a cold, textbook-weather day for New England spring sports, Lizzote said gripping the ball led to some issues for the Lancers, who allowed four AHS batters to reach base on walks and eventually score.
My pitchers had a hard time gripping the ball,” Lizotte said. “You can’t give that many walks up, not to a good team like that. They knocked them all in and we left a lot of people stranded on the bases.”
“It’s only the first game,” Homer said. “We’re looking forward to Monday against Mansfield. Enjoy this, but get ready.”