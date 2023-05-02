ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High softball team cruised past Sharon on Tuesday afternoon, winning 16-3 in five innings.
The Bombardiers scored one run in the first inning following an Emily Eby leadoff walk, which led to her scoring on an RBI hit from Lily Routhier. Attleboro went on to bat around in the second inning, scoring seven times, and scored three more times in the third inning. Attleboro then added one run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game early by run rule.
Emily Eby scored four times, tallying no official at-bats due to a four-walk day. Rylie Camacho had three hits and Lauren Eby, Paige Quaglia, Victoria Parent and Lily McGilvray all had two hits each.
Jenna Callahan pitched in the win, allowing two runs in the first and one in the fifth. She struck out seven batters.
Attleboro (8-3) visits North Attleboro on Wednesday.