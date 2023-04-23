DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth softball team defeated Bishop Feehan on Saturday, winning 3-2.
The Falcons held the Shamrocks to no runs and no hits across the first three innings, with Hannah Carey opening the game with stellar pitching. Kylie Hillier closed out the last four innings for D-R to earn the save, striking out three in the process.
D-R jumped ahead in the second inning on a Morgan Corey RBI single to score Kelley. Caleigh Cloonan hit an RBI single to score Madelyn Kelley to make it 2-0, and the Falcons added more in the third off an RBI base hit from Emma Horrocks.
The Shamrocks were led offensively by Mylee Ramer’s 2-for-3 day with an RBI. She also pitched, going six innings with four hits and three allowed, striking out six. Sarah Dupre also had an RBI for Feehan.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-3) plays on Friday, hosting Somerset-Berkley.