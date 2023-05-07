MARBLEHEAD -- The Mansfield High softball team blanked Marblehead High on Saturday, winning in a 5-0 final.
Mansfield scored once in the second inning off an Allie Koppy RBI single to score Jill Koppy, and added another run in the third on a Molly Kucharski RBI single. A three-run sixth inning opened it up for Mansfield.
Kucharski finished the day 3-for-4 with the RBI and Reilley Slaney and Dani Jameson each had two hits. Jameson earned the win in the circle, fanning seven batters in a complete-game shutout.
Mansfield (3-8) hosts King Philip on Monday.
Taunton 9, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan was blanked by Taunton on Saturday.
The Shamrocks had just one hit as Taunton's Sam Lincoln fanned 15 batters.
Bishop Feehan (6-6) hosts St. Mary's of Lynn on Tuesday.