BRIDGEWATER — A lead in extra innings was held by the King Philip Regional softball team, but Bridgewater-Raynham had a little more left in the tank in a 6-5 walkoff in in eight innings on Saturday.
The Warriors led 5-4 on a solo homer from Sarah Cullen, but the MIAA Division 1 No. 9 Trojans rallied back with two runs in the bottom half to win the game. B-R scored two runs in the third and sixth.
Maddie Paschke had a two-run single in the first inning and Ali Gill drove in a run on an RBI double in the second to make it 3-0. The Trojans didn’t even the game until the sixth with a fielder’s choice to score Libby Walsh making it 4-2 Warriors after five innings.
McCoy Walsh held B-R to eight hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks. She allowed four earned runs on a day when the Warriors committed three errors. King Philip also left nine batters on base.
King Philip ends its regular season at a record of 20-2, its prior loss being to Taunton. The Warriors, the No. 2 team in the Division 1 rankings, will play a scrimmage on Tuesday ahead of its postseason tournament run.
Bishop Feehan 3, Middlebrough 2
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks walked it off in the bottom of the seventh on Saturday afternoon to beat Middleborough, getting an RBI single from Ali Rodriguez to score Sarah Dupree from third base to win.
Dupree led off the inning with a triple, her second of the day, to set up the game-winning run for Rodriguez. Dupree finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
The Shamrocks scored twice in the first, with Caitlyn Devney driving in both Dupree and Maddie Coupal on a two-run single.
In the circle, Mylee Ramer pitched all seven innings, striking out seven batters. Bishop Feehan (11-9) hosts Cardinal Spellman on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Greater New Bedford 0 (5)
DIGHTON — The Falcons put eight runs up in the first inning and cruised to a run-rule win over Greater New Bedford on Saturday.
D-R added a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to score in every half-inning they made a trip to the plate. Greater New Bedford tallied just one hit to D-R’s 11.
Cam Cloonan (two-run) and Madelyn Kelley (solo) both homered in the first inning. Fia Brown homered in the second inning to make it 9-0, and another Haleigh Kelley homer in the third inning made it 11-0. Cloonan grounded out to score a run in the fourth.
Haleigh Kelley finished the way 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs, while Cam Cloonan and Emma Horrocks also had two hits. Fia Brown finished 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Skye Harrison and Sabrina Marsella also both had a hit and a run scored.
The week for D-R caps with four wins where it scored a combined 47 runs with 12 home runs, bringing the second total to 239 runs and 39 homers as a group. Kelley, with her two homers, leads the state with 13.
The Falcons cap the regular season with a record of 16-4 and currently await the postseason as the No. 2 team in the MIAA Division 3 tournament.