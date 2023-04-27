NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The King Philip Regional and North Attleboro softball teams played into the eighth inning before putting a run across on Thursday afternoon, with the Warriors coming out on top in the end with a 3-0 win.
In a battle of power pitching, McCoy Walsh earned the win for KP in an eight-inning effort where she struck out 13 batters and allowed two hits, to North's Kelly Colleran (triple) and MaryEllen Charette. The Rocketeers drew eight walks.
In the circle for North Attleboro was Colleran, striking out 15 while allowing two walks and four hits. The Warriors had hits from Sarah Cullen, Ali Gill, Libby Walsh and Liv Petrillo. Driving in runs for KP were Gill, Libby Walsh and Petrillo. Scoring for KP was Cullen, Gill and Libby Walsh -- all in the top of the eighth inning.
King Philip (10-0) hosts Canton on Tuesday, while North Attleboro (6-3) hosts Foxboro on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 9, St. Mary's of Lynn 1
LYNN -- Bishop Feehan rolled over St. Mary's of Lynn, getting a strong showing from Maddie Coupal at the plate.
Coupal drove in four runs on two hits, one being a double in the second inning and another being a home run in the sixth inning. The Shamrocks scored five runs in the first to take the lead as Arli Rodriguez, Sophia Silva, Caitlyn Deveney and Callie Murray all drove in runs.
Mylee Ramer allowed one run on six hits across seven innings of work, striking out seven and walked none. The Shamrocks (5-4) host Attleboro on Monday.