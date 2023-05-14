BILLERICA — The King Philip Regional softball team took down Billerica Memorial on Sunday, winning 8-0.
The Warriors held a 2-0 lead through five innings, but took off late with a two-run sixth and a four-run seventh inning. In total, Billerica had five hits as McCoy Walsh held them in check with 10 punchouts and one walk.
At the plate, Maddie Paschke had two hits (both doubles), a team-high, and drove in two runs. Taylor Regan had three RBIs and Libby Walsh had a home run, but also drew three walks for KP.
King Philip (15-1) visits Milford on Tuesday.