MILFORD — The Attleboro High swim team won both its meets on Friday at Milford High, beating Taunton in both the boys and girls meet.
In the boys meet, the Bombardiers won 83-43. Attleboro won first place in all but two events.
“We had a lot of our boys team all sick, we had 10 people out, so the boys really stepped up and swam events that literally other people would normally swim,” Attleboro coach Sarah Faulkner said.
Cooper Johnson took first in the 50-yard freestyle, timing out at 24:82. James Askew won the 200 IM with a time of 2:33.56 and also won the 500. Andrew Greaves took first in the 200 free at 2:14.68.
Attleboro’s boys team won all the relays, winning the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relay.
On the girls side, the Bombardiers won 94-73.
Taking first for Attleboro was Natalia Kotnisz, winning the 50 free and 100 back. Sydney Dorval (100 fly and 200 IM) also won two events for the Bombardiers. Ava Dougherty won the 100 breast and was part of the first-place 200 free relay. Kotnisz and Dorval were part of both the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay, the latter of which took first.
“Girls swam great,” Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said. “We had a few swimmers sick and some girls tried new events and helped score points for the team by stepping up and swimming in empty lanes. Another meet where the girls went out and did their job. They all stepped up and did what I asked them to swim and as a team they supported and cheered each other to a victory.”