MILFORD -- The Attleboro High girls swim team placed as the runner-up team in the Hockomock League Championship on Saturday, scoring 252 points at Milford High School.
The Bombardier girls put in a strong performance, but it wasn't enough to beat Franklin's first-place 406 points. King Philip took fourth with 215 points, Foxboro was fifth with 212, Mansfield placed eighth with 129 and North Attleboro was 10th with 101 points scored.
Attleboro flourished in the relays, getting a win and a third-place finish. The Attleboro combo of Caroline Lynch-Bartek, Sydney Dorval, Ava Dougherty and Zuri Ferguson placed first in the 200 free relay at 1:49.98.
The team of Ferguson, Abbi Rodrigues, Dorval and Lynch-Bartek raced in the 200 medley relay and took third, finishing at 2:00.63. Attleboro also took sixth in the 400 free, finishing at 3:17.70.
Ferguson went on to win the 200 free and 100 backstroke, breaking the Hockomock League records in both events.
"The Attleboro girls swam awesomely. Many personal-bests," Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said. "They stayed focused and did not allow outside noise get in the way of their swims. I am so proud of everyone that swam. They did what I asked them to do. Some swam events for the first time this season and really stepped it up for the team. ... It has been a great season with these young women and I can't wait for next year."
Attleboro went on to have top-10 finishes by Lynch Bartek in the 100 free and 200 free, Rodrigues in the 100 breast and 500 free, Dorval in the 200 IM and 200 fly and Dougherty in the 100 breast and 200 IM.
King Philip had a fourth-place finish in the 100 free in Madelyn Cleasby's 1:00.53 time. Claseby was also fifth in the 100 backstroke. The Warriors had a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke by Flannery Miller's 1:11.49 time. Miller was also third in the 200 IM,
Foxboro was led by its 200 medley relay team qualifying for sectionals. Individually, Megan Lathrop was second in the butterfly, while Ava Gallagher and Molly Lockwood took third and fifth, respectively, in the 500 free. The relay team of Bertumen, Ava Gallagher, Lathrop, and Abby Gallagher was second in the 400 free relay.
For Mansfield, the Hornets set 13 personal-best times. Addison MacDonald took first in the 500 freestyle for Mansfield with a time of 5:21.67, and she also took second in the 200 free, breaking a school record she held, with a time of 2:00.79.
The Hornets also had a ninth-place finish in the 100 breaststoke by Katherine Elliott, and she also scored points in the 200 IM. Adding to the points for Mansfield was Annalise Bilodeau, Caroline Dalton and Clara Schreiber with strong finishes of their own.
The North girls had a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay off the swims of Sophia Roukhadze, Megan Atwood, Gianna Leco and Cassie Hobson.
Hockomock boys
MILFORD -- The Hockomock League boys meet was held on Friday night with Sharon leading the way with 376 points at Milford High School.
Attleboro placed second with 357 points, while Foxboro placed sixth with 155 points and Mansfield was seventh, scoring 118. North Attleboro finished 10th with 88 points and King Philip scored one point, finishing in 12th.
The AHS boys were stellar, continuing their Kelley-Rex Division title season into the league championships and improving on their points from a year prior. The Bombardiers were led by two first-place finishes in the relays, with the medley relay (1:43.41) and 400 free relay (3:29.46) both clocking in as the leaders.
Attleboro would go on to have first-place finishes from Ryan Connors in the 200 free (1:53.21) and the 100 fly (53.13), the latter of which set a new Hockomock Championship meet record. Joining him in first was Ben Connors, who won the 200 IM (2:02.77) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.24).
Finishing strong for Attleboro was Angad Alhuwalia with a third-place finish in the 50 free and the 100 free, which qualified him for sectionals. Connor Coleman also qualified for sectionals, placing second in the 50 free and third in the 100 backstroke.
"The boys swam last night and took second out of the 12 teams," Attleboro coach Sarah Faulkner said. "We were Kelly-Rex Division Champs with an undefeated record. We only lost to Sharon, who also was the division champ of the Davenport league.
"We are making progress and improving as a team," Faulkner added. "That's all I can ask for as a coach. The boys are happy with their swims and we represented Attleboro well."
Mansfield posted 11 personal-best times out of the 20 events to finish the season strong. The top finisher for the Hornets was Xavier Gwynne with a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:01.39. He was also fifth in the 100 backstroke, finishing with a personal-best time of 1:04.85.
The Hornets also had a fifth-place finish in the 200 free relay and took sixth in the 200 medley relay. Jack Friedman placed 10th in the 500 free, clocking a PR of 6:24.36 and was also 13th in the 100 fly.
Nathan Qu went on to take 13th in the 200 IM for Mansfield, finishing at 2:48.70.
Foxboro's Bennett Franciosi took third in the 500 free and Evan Stein took second in the 100 free. Franciosi, Stein, Dylan Kelley and Josh Netson clocked a new school record in the 400 free relay, placing sixth with a time of 3:57.12.
North Attleboro's team was led by Howell Braillard's sixth-place finish in the 200 free.
Feehan dominates CCL meet
DARTMOUTH -- The Bishop Feehan High swim and dive team took the Catholic Central League title for both the boys and girls on Friday night, scoring 569 points on the girls side and 585 on the boys side.
The senior group of Alex Daniels, Daniel Conroy, Nick Calamar, Ben Almeida, Mary Lawton, Alexa Latour, Emma Leeuwenburgh, Megan Wells and Julia Pelchat were pivotal in scoring points for Feehan to help clinch the title at UMass Dartmouth.
Daniels earned two MIAA Sectional spots in the boys 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Pelchat also earned a spot in the girls state meet with a win in the 100 breaststroke.
Avary Serpa and Brian Parkinson both earned state cuts for the girls and boys meet, respectively. Serpa swims at states in the 50 free, and also earned a sectional spot in the 100 backstroke. Parkinson will swim at states after winning the 200 free. Kari Cabral also will swim in sectionals with a strong finish in the 100 fee.
Andrew Testa was stellar in the diving events, qualifying for states with a win in the competition.
"Countless lifetime bests and scores," Feehan coach Jackson Perry said. "The Shamrocks have had a stellar season, demonstrating commitment to each other and our ideals of community, growth and excellence. I am exceptionally lucky to have the opportunity to coach such a special group of young people."
The Shamrocks continue to the MIAA South-Central Sectionals.