MILFORD -- The Attleboro High swim and dive team split on Friday night against Franklin as the boys picked up a meet win and the girls lost.
The Bombardier boys won 93-72, with the final two events going to exhibition. Attleboro won all the events with the exception in the 50 free, which the Bombardiers lost by a narrow margin.
Leading the way in the pool was the 400 free relay team, which qualified for sectionals on the final day allowed to qualify. Competing in the relay were Angad Ahluwalia, Ben Connors, Connor Coleman and Ryan Connors.
Ryan Connors went on to win the 200 free, the 100 fly and the 200 free as well. Ben Connors was a winner in the 200 IM, 100 breast and 200 free relay as well.
The Bombardier boys also had a four-time event winner in Ahluwalia (100 free, 100 back and 200 free relay). Winning in three events was Coleman (500 free, 200 medley relay). Finishing in point-scoring spots for the Bombardiers were Matty Brewster. Cooper Johnson and John Wheaton in the 50 free.
The AHS girls lost 93-72, recording new personal bests and state qualifying times.
Zuri Ferguson took first in the 200 and 500 frees, earning a state spot with the times. Taking runner-up spots were Sydney Dorval (200 IM, 100 fly) and Natalia Kotnisz (100 free, 100 back).
The Attleboro girls' 200 free relay team of Julia Leonardo, Ava Dougnerty, Dorval and Kotnisz took first.
Bishop Feehan 87, Archbishop Williams 78
NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan coed team defeated Archbishop Williams by an 87-78 score.
In the final home meet of the season, the Shamrocks were led by multiple swimmers on their way to the second CCL win of the season.
The medley-relay group of Antonio Morabito, Aidan Neary, Brian Parkinson and Alex Daniels won, qualifying for the MIAA sectional meet with the performance. The 200 free-relay team of Morabito, Neary, Maddy Fitzgerald and Parkinson also earned a win.
Parkinson went on to qualify for states with a 500 free win. Alex Daniels won both the 50 and 100 free, and Brooke Silvia won the 200 IM. Kari Cabral, Matthew Jones and Fitzgerald went 1-2-3 in the 200 free to complete a sweep.
Off the diving board, Andrew Testa scored a season-high 182.4, topping his previous high by over 20 points.
Norton wins TVL Showcase
WELLESLEY -- Norton's girls team hit the pool again and dominated the TVL Showcase on Saturday night, scoring 260 points against the league to win its first TVL Showcase meet.
The Lancers won the event by 49 points, while Ashland was in second with 221 points.
Norton had relay times of 1:58.18 in the 200 medley, a 1:46.49 in the 200 free and a 4:10.99 in the 400 free. The Lancers 1-2-3 in each event, respectively.
Ally Jacques was the highest point-scorer for Norton in the meet, winning both the 100 free (55.59) and the 200 free (2:02.87). She also was a member of the 200 medley and 200 free.
Sarah Pescod clocked a new team record in the 500 free at 5:21.05, placing second in the event. She was also second in the 200 IM at 2:24.16. Earning a state meet spot was Mattia McIntyre, finishing second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.88.
Off the diving board, Sadie Him placed third, scoring 230.70.
Mansfield splits with Foxboro
FOXBORO -- The Mansfield girls lost a close battle to Foxboro as Foxboro sealed the win in the final event of the night at the Foxboro YMCA.
Mansfield set more than a dozen new personal bests out of the 28 events in the meet. Leading the way for Mansfield was Addison MacDonald with wins in both the 200 free and 500 free.
Annalise Bilodeau set new personal bests in both the 50 free, an event she won, and the 100 free, where she was runner-up. Katherine Elliott won the 100 breaststroke for Mansfield.
Setting personal bests were Clara Schreiber (200 IM, 100 fly), Mya Dancey (100 fly), Skylar Markowski (100 free), Courtney Croak (100 back), Lana DiSangro (100 back), Grace Wang (100 breast, 50 free) and Emily MacDonald (50 free).
In the boys meet, Mansfield edged out Foxboro by a 76-74 score. Mansfield set 11 new personal bests.
Winning the 100 fly and taking second in the 100 back (with a new PR) was Xavier Gwynne. Neil Dalpe took second in both the 200 free (new PR) and the 100 back. The 200 free-relay team of Jeffrey Lim, Andrew Fleischmann, Caleb Crosbie and Jordon Linsky won the event.
Also earning runner-up finishes were Jack Friedman in the 200 IM and Trevor Schwartz in the 50 free.
Fleishmann (500 free, 200 free), Nathan Qu (200 IM, 100 breast), Crosbie (50 free, 500 free), Linsky (100 free, 100 breast) and Mark Daaboul (100 free) all set new personal bests in the respective events.