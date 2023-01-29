MILFORD -- The Attleboro High swim team defeated Milford on Friday, winning 88-77 at Milford High.
The Bombardier girls took first in every event except the 50 freestyle, and swept two events, in the 200 IM and the 100 fly.
Winning multiple individual events for the Bombardiers was Zuri Ferguson, winning the 200 free and 100 fly. She was part of two relay teams that took first: the 400 free relay (state qualifier) and 200 free relay. The 200-medley relay also won.
Natalia Kotnisz was part of both the 20 medley and 200 free relay teams, and took first in the 100 back. Caroline Lynch Bartek won in the 400 and 200 free relays, and won the 100 free. She was a runner-up in the 200 free.
In individual events, Ava Dougherty won the 100 breast, was part of the 400 free relay team and was second in the 200 IM. Abbi Rodrigues won the 500 free and was the second leg of the 200 medley relay. Sydney Dorval also won the 200 IM, and was the second leg of the 500 free relay.
"All swimmers swam their best today, bringing home a great win," Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said. "Some swimmers swam new events and took places that helped the team. Great senior night for our swimmers."
BOYS
Attleboro 86, Milford 74
MILFORD -- The Attleboro High boys swim team took a win over Milford, claiming the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League for the second consecutive year.
The Bombardier boys won all but one event, facing a strong Milford team in which depth helped get Attleboro the win on points. Both teams went exhibition for the final two events.
"Our boys swam faster than we had in other meets because Milford pushed us in the pool, and we can only thank them for that," Attleboro swim coach Sarah Faulkner said. "We are looking forward to (the Hockomock League Championship) and seeing how we stack up to the rest of the league."
The relay team of Angad Ahluwalia, Cooper Johnson and Ryan Connors took first in the 200 free. The same unit won the 400 free relay as well, earning an MIAA State Tournament spot with the finish.
Attleboro had four swimmers win two individual events. Ben Connors (200 free, 100 breaststroke), Ahluwalia (200 IM, 100 free) Ryan Connors (50 free, 100 fly) and Connor Coleman (500 free, 100 back) won their respective events.
The Attleboro boys also took second in the 200 medley relay. The group of Coleman, Eoin O'Connell, Johnny Wheaton and Matty Brewster raced for the runner-up spot.