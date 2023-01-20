NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High swim and dive team took two wins over King Philip as both the boys and girls teams won at the Hockomock YMCA.
The Rocketeer boys won 59-28 and the girls won 85-83.
North won nearly every event against a depleted KP team. The Rocketeers won all relays uncontested, winning the 200 medley (2:26.21), the 200 freestyle (2:10.03) and the 400 free (4:38.12).
Taking individual event wins was Josh Kafel in the 200 individual medley (2:22.32) and 100 butterfly (1:03.20), both uncontested. Howell Braillard placed first in the 50 free at 24.72 and the 100 breastroke at 1:24.71. The Rocketeer boys went on to win the 100 free and the 500 free as well.
The Warrior boys won two events, the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. Warren Mischley timed out at 1:29.14 for first in the backstroke and also won the freestyle at 2:21.96.
In the girls meet, it went down to the wire, with the Rocketeer girls holding the edge at 79-75 entering the final event — the 400 free relay.
King Philip’s team won the event at 4:15.96, but the Rocketeers took second, third and fifth to pick up six points and edge out the Warriors.
North Attleboro had wins in the 200 medley relay from the team of Cassie Hobson, Vivian Racine, Gianna Leco and Jill Calistra, clocking out at 2:16.18. The Rocketeers went on to win the 50 free off Sophia Roukhadze’s time of 28.09 and the 100 free from her time of 1:06.12. Vivian Racine won the 100 breaststroke at 1:24.14.
North Attleboro placed second or third in events 14 times, scoring vital points to help keep itself in the battle on total points. North led the entire way after winning the opening event.
KP’s girls unit won the 200 free, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 500 free, 200 free relay and 100 backstroke. Flannery Miller won two of the events, timing out in the 200 individual medley at 1:23.75 and in the 100 butterfly at 1:05.52.