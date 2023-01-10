CANTON — The Norton High girls swim and dive team bounced back with a win over Tri-Valley League rival Norwood on Tuesday night at Blue Hills Regional Pool, winning 109-67 to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Lancers won both the relay races, with the tandem of Kaelin Harren, Sarah Pescod, Mattia McIntyre, and Ally Jacques winning the 200 free with a time of 1:51.30. The group of Jacques, Harren, Brooke Carline and Pescod went on to win the 400 free relay, timing out at 4:01.31.
Harren went on to also win the 200 free at 2:15.64 and the 100 free at 1:00.91. Pescod won the 100 back (1:06.91) and the 200 IM (2:23.32), earning a state bid with the latter time.
Carline was also a winner in individual events, winning the 500 free with a time of 5:55.21. Jacques won the 50 free at a time of 27.36 and McIntyre won the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:15.72.
Winning the 100 fly was Eve Henry with a 1:11.80 time. Lauren Kenney (500 free, 6:24.05) and Maya O’Connell (200 free, 2:18.97) earned second-place finishes in their respective events.