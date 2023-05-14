ATTLEBORO — Both the Bishop Feehan High girls and boys tennis teams swept Franklin High on Saturday, with both winning 5-0.
In the girls singles battle, both Megan McCusker and Sophia Comey won 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 and No. 2 games, respectively. Alexis Poluvatzick won in No. 3 singles at 6-0, 6-1.
On the boys’ side, which was played in Franklin, Ishaan Siwach took a three-set battle over Jay Gorgas of Franklin in No. 1 singles. Sets went 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 in favor of Siwach. In No. 2 and No. 3 singles, Aakash Deshpande (6-1, 6-4) and Max Comey (6-1, 6-1) both rolled to wins, respectively.
The Feehan girls had continued success in doubles with the No. 1 pairing of Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy cruising in a 6-0, 6-0 win. Taylor Demond and Ella Graham also coasted in No. 2 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Feehan’s boys team also had little trouble in doubles, winning both matches in two sets. Alan Shetty ajnd James Mallon won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and in No. 2 doubles, Aaron Ramswamy and Will Carroll rolled to a 6-4, 6-4 victory.