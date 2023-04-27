NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro boys tennis team defeated King Philip Regional on Thursday, winning 3-2.
The Rocketeers won both doubles matches and one in singles. In singles, No. 1 Brody Carter defeated Jackson Hom 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Carson Dameron and Brody Gaulin won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. The No. 2 team of Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaryan Anjna won 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
King Philip had two wins in singles with Luke Bailer taking a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles and Arjun Kollu winning 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 0
DARMOUTH -- Bishop Feehan took all of its matches over Bishop Stang, winning all of them in two sets.
Ishaan Siwach (6-0, 6-3), Aakash Desapande (6-2, 6-1) and Max Comey (6-0, 6-0) won in descending singles. The doubles team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot and Nakul Bhatia and Kaya Yuceller won 6-4, 6-3 in second doubles.
GIRLS
King Philip 3, North Attleboro 2
WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional girls tennis team defeated North Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 3-2.
The previously undefeated Rocketeers earned a win at No. 1 singles with Lauren Hunt defeating Ahunna James at a score of 6-0, 6-1. The Rocketeers also earned a win at No. 3 singles with Grace Noreck beating Caroline Freese at 6-0, 6-0.
"Agunna plated well, but Lauren was simply more consistent," King Philip girls head coach Bob Goldberg said. "Grace was more consistent than Caroline (too), especially on the big points."
With rain in the area, the No. 2 singles match was a lengthy one, going two hours. King Philip's Shea Mellman ultimately prevailed over Megan Atwood, winning 6-2, 6-2 in what Goldberg called "likely the deciding point" for the match.
At doubles, King Philip's No. 1 team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won in two sets at 6-2, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won 6-2, 6-0 with consistent play.
Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Feehan 1
ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan won one match in its loss to Bishop Stang, playing without their No. 2 singles player, Sophia Comey, in the loss.
Needing to move the lineup around, the Shamrocks had their only win at No. 1 singles, as Megan McCusker won in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-0.
Alexis Poluvatzick stepped up into the No. 2 singles role, but lost 6-4, 6-4. Libby Cook also made the jump from top doubles to No. 3 singles, but lost 6-2, 6-3. Feehan's No. 1 doubles team lost 7-5, 7-5 and the No. 2 team lost 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.