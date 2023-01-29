BOSTON -- The MSTCA held its Large School Coaches Invitational on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center, and three area schools participated in the event.
Attleboro's boys team saw a state qualification come out of Sunday, with Aaron Martin clocking in at 37.63 in the 300 meters. Jordan Rivera Silva also had a strong time in the 300 meters, running a new personal-best 35.92.
Sean O'Hara earned a fourth-place spot in the high jump, clearing 5-10. Adrian Rivera took seventh in the long jump, clearing 20-09 1/2. The 4x200 meter relay team also had a strong day with a sixth-place finish.
King Philip had both its boys and girls in play, with both sides appearing in the top 10 of an event. The Warrior girls had Alex D'Amadio place 10th in the long jump with a jump of 16-08, Katherine O'Neil placed 17th with a shot-put toss of 30-08, while the Warrior girls were placed fifth in the 4x200 relay, timing out at 1:49.23.
On the boys side, King Philip placed third in the high jump, as Keagan Fletcher cleared a height of 6 feet to earn the third-place spot. He was the only King Philip boy to finish 18th or better in any event.
Mansfield's boys and girls teams had solid showings from the weekend, getting a seventh-place finish in the boys 600 meters at 1:25.63. Talon Johnson took an 18th-place spot in the 1,000 meters at 2:42.20.
Anna Moore was 11th for the Mansfield girls in the two-mile run, clocking in at 11:55.70. Caitlin Garrahy had the best finish for the Mansfield girls in individual events, placing ninth in the shot put with a throw of 32-11 1/4. Chloe Guthrie also took 13th in the long jump with a cleared distance of 16-02 1/2.
For relay races, the Mansfield girls were fourth in the 4x200 race, coming in at 1:48.97. The Mansfield boys also raced the 4x200, finishing at 1:35.17 for 13th.
MSTCA Small Schools Invitational
BOSTON -- Multiple area schools participated in the MSTCA Small School Coaches Invitational on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Bishop Feehan girls had one first-place finisher from the day, as the 4x400 team of Gigi Colleran, Molly Duignan, Val Capalbo and Izzy Gaziano timed out at 4:10.87.
Going on to take third in the 600 meters was Capalbo at 1:41.31. The Shamrocks had a third-place finish from Lauren Augustyn in the 1,000 meters, as the distance specialist timed out at 3:07.08.
In the field for Feehan was Brooke Serak, throwing the shot put 40-00 3/4 for second overall.
Bishop Feehan's boys team had Lucas Ribeiro take fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.29. Jake Gosselin placed ninth in the shot put with a toss of 43-05.
The 4x400 relay team took sixth for the Feehan boys, finishing with a time of 3:43.30.
Norton also had success on the rack, seeing two first-place finishes in the girls meet. Jillian Strynar won the girls 55 hurdles at a time of 7.38 and Ali Murphy won the 300 meters at 39.87. Shea Podbelski was a runner-up in the 1,000 meters at 3:03.70.
For the Norton boys, only one entrant competed, and Andrew McConnell took fifth in the mile at 4:30.75.
Both of Dighton-Rehoboth's teams didn't place in the top 10 for any event, but had a constructive day. Joel Dasilva had a 12th-place finish in the boys high jump with a cleared height of 5-08, and Ryann Welzel placed 22nd in the shot put with a toss of 29-04.
D-R also had an 11th-place finish in the boys 4x200 at 1:39.03 and the D-R girls saw its 4x200 team placed 19th at 1:58.75.
Both the Foxboro boys and girls were in play, getting their best finish from Chloe Davies' third-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5-0. The Foxboro girls went on take ninth in the 4x400 (4:28.05) in their only other top-10 finish.
Joe Flanagan placed eighth in the shot put for the Foxboro boys, throwing 44-06. The Warrior boys went on to take fifth in the 4x800, finishing at a time of 8:51.39.
Seekonk had both its girls and boys team appear in the top 10 of multiple events. Josh Troiano placed third in the shot put for the Seekonk boys, throwing 45-11, and Lauren Morales placed sixth in the shot put for the Seekonk girls with a throw of 34-03 1/4.
Jillian Audette went on to take fifth in the girls 55-meter hurdles at a time of 7:59 for Seekonk.