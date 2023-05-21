FOXBORO -- The annual Hockomock League Outdoor Track and Field Championship kicked off Saturday morning at Foxboro High School with the Attleboro High boys team coming away with its first league title in school history in rainy conditions.
The Bombardier boys dropped 119 points in one of the final meets of the season before states, edging second-place Oliver Ames by seven points. Mansfield placed third with 76 points, King Philip and North Attleboro shared sixth-place with 42 points and Foxboro placed 10th with 33 points.
Attleboro boys head coach Mike Whitefield said his guys had a good feeling about winning at the end of the meet, but just had to wait for the official confirmation they had outscored Oliver Ames. Points from the field came in favor of Attleboro, helping it improve its standing in the points race late in the day.
"The kids were so excited," Whitefield said. "I was pretty excited ... I try not to get my hopes up, and we were up by 11. Kam Marsh came in and finished second in the discus and finished fourth and was eighth in shot put. Even though that wasn't a ton of points, that was huge. That made us feel real confident no matter what Oliver Ames did in javelin."
The Bombardier boys took a top-10 spot in over 20 events, and only won two individual events. Zyeem Charles won the triple jump with a jump of 43-09 and Aaron Martin led the 400 meters at 50.95.
Ayden Ramire earned a runner-up finish in the 100 meters at 11.48, and Jordan Rivera-Silva also had a second-place finish in the 200 meters at a time of 22.73. Maxwell Crawford also took a runner-up finish for the AHS boys with a 57.82 time in the 400-meter hurdles. In the field, Adrian Rivera cleared 21-05 1/2 in the long jump for second.
"I've got a really strong jumping group," Whitefield said. "It was so wet ... we have a really good jumping team but I thought we'd be neutralized with the weather. We were trying to move things around to see if we could make it up and take advantage of what we could."
Attleboro's 4x100 (44.12) and 4x400 (3:34.07) relay teams paced the field and finished in first. The Bombardiers' 4x800 relay team also had a strong finish, placing third with a time of 8:45.75.
Whitefield said a 4x400 relay team of Austin Bowie, Jacob Blazek, Jordan Rivera-Silva and Aaron Martin clocking in over four seconds faster than Oliver Ames put a spark into the team, but they still had to wait to see where they were in comparison to Oliver Ames.
"Our 4x400 team, it wasn't a record, but they were on fire. Everybody went nuts and we were waiting for javelin and discus," Whitefield said. "We didn't know where OA's guy finished in the javelin. ... We just waited. It was like another hour."
After seeing they had won, Whitefield said it was pandemonium.
"The boys went nuts. They just went crazy," Whitefield said. "Just to see with all the talent we lost last season, to pull it off this year in (winter season) and then spring to win the whole thing, it was incredible.
"There was no reason we couldn't finish top-four. I wanted top-three. To come in first, it's just incredible," Whitefield added.
Mansfield's day on the track had a first-place finish in the 400 hurdles from Evan Rawlings, running a time of 56.63. Rawlings also took third in the 110 hurdles at a time of 16.11.
Nate Kablik placed third with a 23.08 in the 100 meters, leading teammate Jack Reed (23.77) who placed sixth. In the 800 meters, Marco Geminiani placed fourth at a time of 2:05.48 and in the mile, Talon Johnson finished fifth at 4:39.91.
In field events, Mansfield's boys team took third in the shot put with a throw of 43-09 from Ayden Agbasi. Agbasi was also the runner-up in the discus, throwing 116-0.
King Philip had a strong day from Nathan Sylven, getting a sixth-place time in the mile of 4:41.94. Sylven then ran the two-mile, placing fourth at 10:04.93. He was also the opening leg of KP's 4x800 relay, which took fifth at 8:50.37.
Luca Giardini ran in the 800 meters for the Warriors, placing fifth with a time of 2:06.26, and was also fifth in the 400 hurdles at 59.73. He was the anchor leg of the 4x800 team.
In the high jump, King Philip's Dylan Woods tied for third with Attleboro's Charles with a cleared height of 5-10. Keagan Fletcher also cleared 5-10 for the Warriors, but placed sixth. In the triple jump, Sean Woods took fourth with a jump of 42-03.
The Rocketeers matched the Warriors in team score and thrived in field events. Mark Etienvre took two league titles, winning the shot put (51-04 1/2) and the discus (124-04). He was also seventh in the javelin, throwing 126-03. Carson Crump took second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-02 on his second try.
On the track, North Attleboro had a fourth-place finish in the mile from Connor Peterson, running a time of 4:34.68. Baxter Greene was seventh in the same event, finishing at 4:43.04. Peterson, Greene, Brady King and Eliude Alcanat ran a fourth-place time in the 4x800 relay at 8:49.00.
Foxboro saw a runner-up finish in the shot put from Joe Flanagan, seeing a 47-02 1/4 throw from him to trail Etienvre of North Attleboro. Also with a strong finish in the field was Harrison Keen, throwing 133-04 in the javelin for third. Daniel O'Malley jumped to a seventh-place finish at 20-04 3/4 and also took third on the track in the 400 hurdles, running a time of 58.45.
Taking sixth in the 400 meters was Stephen Haney, running a time of 52.77. Mason Sardocci took seventh in the 110 hurdles at 16.82. Foxboro's 4x400 relay team clocked a time of 3:41.80, placing fourth.
Mansfield leads area girls
The Mansfield girls placed third in the Hockomock League Championship, scoring 91 points. Franklin cleared the field with a 155-point showing to win the girls title, while Oliver Ames narrowly beat Mansfield with a second-place total of 92.5 points.
King Philip placed fifth with 53 points with North Attleboro following in sixth at 47.5 points. Foxboro placed 11th with 15.5 points and Attleboro finished 12th, scoring five points.
Abigail Scott took first in the 100 meters at 11.90 and was also the leading leg of the Hornets' league-winning 4x100 relay team. Scott, along with Meghan Driscoll, Danni Cuzzi and Chloe Guthrie, clocked a time of 50.92 to beat Oliver Ames by nearly a full second.
Driscoll took fifth in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 27.65 to lead teammates Olivia Barry (sixth, 28.06) and Lauren Signoriello (seventh, 28.25) in the same event. Signoriello took fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.74 and Anna Moore clocked a time of 12:04.63 for fifth in the two-mile. Rosie McIntyre, Avery Hawthorne, Brooke Penney and Frankie Smith took sixth as Mansfield's 4x400 relay team at a time of 4:40.75.
In the field, Frankie Spagna captured a league title for the Hornets, winning the triple jump with a jump of 37-03 1/2 to win by almost two feet. She was also third in the long jump, clearing 16-09. Caitlin Garrahy placed fourth in the shot put (31-11) and took third in the discus (95-04). In the high jump, Elyssa Buchanan cleared 4-10 for second, trailing only Franklin's Sarah Dumas.
King Philip had a league champion in the 800 meters with Danielle Lomuscio's time of 2:18.60 to beat the field by roughly two seconds. Alex D'Amadio was also a league champion for the Warriors, winning the long jump at 18-00 3/4. D'Amadio also took fourth in the 100 meters at 12.30 and ran with Lomuscio in the 4x400 relay with Ella McManus and Sarah Glaser in a fifth-place finish. The relay team clocked in at 4:32.45.
Glaser ran in the 100 hurdles, placing fifth at a time of 17.73. Leading Glaser in the event was Madeline Hill, who took third for the Warriors with a time of 16.70. Heidi Lawrence had three finishes inside the top eight, taking fourth in the triple jump (33-11 1/2), seventh in long jump (16-00 1/2) and sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:12.69).
North Attleboro's Marissa Daley was a runner-up in the triple jump behind Spagna of Mansfield, jumping 35-06 for second. Daley also competed in the long jump and placed fifth with a jump of 16-07 1/4. In the high jump, the Rocketeers has three in the top eight, with Sydney O'Connor placing third with a cleared bar at 4-10, Megan Ladd tying for fourth at 4-08 and Sarah Cristo tying for eighth at 4-06. Also in the field, Sienna Newth took fifth in the discus with a throw of 94-08 and was seventh in the shot put at 31-00 1/2.
On the track, Katie Galgoczy had North Attleboro's best finish, taking third in the two-mile race with a time of 11:47.25. In the mile, Julia Simpson had a strong race as well, taking sixth with a time of 5:43.37. Both Galgoczy and Simpson ran in North's 4x800 relay with Ellie Fournier and Harper Sweeney, taking fourth at a time of 11:01.34.
Foxboro's Camryn Collins ran a time of 27.19 in the 100 meters to finish fourth. Brooke Davies placed seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 2:32.29 and Lauren Bober clocked a time of 1:03.11 in the 400 meters. In the 400 hurdles, Maddy Luck ran a time of 1:12.86 to place seventh. Foxboro's Casey Dahl, Brooke Davies, Áine Fitzpatrick and Mable Linck ran a time of 11:07.77 for sixth in the 4x800 relay.
Chloe Davies took seventh in the high jump for Foxboro, clearing the bar at 4-08. Also competing in the high jump was Kiley Osbourne, tying for eighth at 4-06.
Attleboro's lone scoring finish came from Emilia Smith in the two-mile, running a fourth-place time of 11:59.98.