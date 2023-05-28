NORTH ANDOVER — Attleboro was the lone area Division 1 school in action on Saturday afternoon, capping the second leg of the two-day outdoor state track meet at Merrimack College.
In the high jump, Attleboro had two entrants tie for 10th place, with both Jake Stromfors and Maxwell Crawford clearing the bar at 6-0. Crawford went on to take seventh in the 100-hurdle final race, running a time of 15.56.
Attleboro’s 4x400 relay team of Austin Bowie, Jacob Blazek, Jordan Rivera-Silva and Aaron Martin took fifth in the final race, running a time of 3:26.32.
Also in the field events, Adrian Rivera earned a top-5 spot for the Bombardiers with a jump of 21-10 1/2.
The Attleboro girls had notable finishes in the 400 hurdles and in the mile. Emilia Smith placed 18th in the mile at a time of 5:25.06 and Allie McNamara was 18th in the 400 hurdles, running at 1:14.02. Both competed on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan, King Philip (D2)
NORTH ANDOVER — Both King Philip and Bishop Feehan were in action at Merrimack College, home of the MIAA Division 2 division championships.
Competing Friday and Sunday, the King Philip girls put up three top-10 finishes in the opening day. Alex D’Amadio placed sixth in the meters, running a time of 26.47. D’Amadio was sixth in the preliminaries, and also was sixth in the 100 prelims.
Danielle Lomuscio earned a runner-up spot in the 800 race, clocking a time of 2:15.47, and in the triple jump, Heidi Lawrence finished 10th with a jump of of 34-03 1/2.
The KP boys had both Sean Woods and Kevin Smith competing in the pentathlon, with Woods finishing second overall with 2,873 points scored and Smith capturing third, scoring 2,830. In non-pentathlon events, Degen Granese earned a 10th place spot in the triple jump, clearing 40-03 1/4.
On Sunday, Woods returned to clear the bar in high jump at 6-00 to finish seventh for King Philip. D’Amadio also took fourth in field events, jumping 17-11 in the long jump for the Warriors, and was fifth in the 100-meter dash final with a time of 12.62.
In Friday’s events, Bishop Feehan’s Brooke Serak placed fifth with a toss in the discus of 104-00. She returned on Sunday in the shot put to finish second with a toss of 40-05. Also on Friday, Molly Duignan clocked a time of 1:08.91 in the 400-meter hurdles to place sixth overall. Téa Briggs stole the show on the track on Sunday, clocking a time of 58.40 in the girls 400 meters to clock the second-quickest time in school history for the event.
Sean Callaghan finished second in the 400 dash for Feehan’s boys team, running a time of 51.78.
Mansfield, North Attleboro (D3)
FITCHBURG — Mansfield and North Attleboro continued their MIAA Division 3 state tournament run over the weekend, competing on Saturday in the second day of the meet at Fitchburg State University.
Lauren Signoriello ran a time of 58.75 in the 400 race for Mansfield, placing second. In the mile and the two-mile, Anna Moore ran times of 2:30.48 and 12:13.94, respectively, both for 16th place. In the long jump, the Mansfield girls had a seventh-place finish from Ashley Kirley’s 16-09 jump. In the shot put, Caitlin Garrahy took fifth for Mansfield, throwing 32-06.
In relays, the Mansfield girls took second in the 4x100 (49.96), fourth in the 4x400 (4:09.59) and 11th in the 4x800 (10:44.86).
On the boys side for Mansfield, Talon Johnson continued his divisional meet with a 10th-place finish in the mile, running a time of 4:32.48. In relays, the Mansfield boys had similar to success as their girls’ adversaries, taking second in the 4x100 (43.51), ninth in the 4x400 (3;36.53) and 13th in the 4x800 (8:37.58).
The Rocketeer girls had Meghan Ladd finish 10th in high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10. Sydney O’Connor took 12th, clearing 4-08.
In the field, Mark Etienvre returned to form with a division title in the shot put, throwing 54-02 1/4 for best in the division. Carson Crump also captured a state title for the Rocketeer boys, clearing the high jump bar at 6-04. The Rocketeer boys also had the 11th-fastest 4x800 relay team, running a time of 8:34.27.
Dighton-Rehoboth, Foxboro (D4)
HINGHAM — Dighton-Rehoboth and Foxboro competed in the Division 4 outdoor track and field championship spanning Friday and Sunday at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham.
The Dighton-Rehoboth girls team saw Ryann Welzel get crowned the division discus champion with a first-place toss of 113-01, beating the field by nearly four feet on Friday. She was the lone area division champion. Welzel threw in the shot put on Sunday, finishing ninth with a throw of 31-03 1/2.
Foxboro had a strong finish from Camryn Collins in the 200 meters, clocking an eighth-place time of 27.26. Maddy Luck took 13th in the 400 hurdles, running a time of 1:12.53. In the triple jump, Addie Ruter placed 10th with a jump of 32-08 1/4.
On the boys side for Foxboro, Joe Flanagan took 17th in the discus with a throw of 107-06 and Daniel O’Malley competed in the pentathlon events, winning the 110 pentathlon hurdles with a time of 16.04.
On Sunday, Flanagan came back in the shot put with a throw of 46-07 3/4 to place fourth in the field, and O’Malley ran in the 110-meter hurdle race to take sixth with a time of 15.38. Also in the field was Harrison Keen for the Warriors, who won the boys javelin division title with a throw of 154-04 to beat the field by nearly six feet.
The Foxboro boys also took seventh in the 4x800 relay, running a time of 10:19.63.
Norton, Seekonk (D5)
WESTFIELD — Both Norton and Seekonk battled the Division 5 field at Westfield State University on Saturday afternoon.
The Lancers had a strong showing, getting a runner-up finish in the girls high jump from Zoe Santos. Despite clearing 5-04, the same as division champion Natalie Mutschler of Hanover, Santos cleared 5-04 on her second try to Mutschler’s first. Santos went 0-for-3 on attempts to clear 5-06. Santos continued her day in the long jump, clearing 16-08 for ninth overall.
In the boys long jump, Matthew Cropley earned a sixth-place finish with a jump of 20-11 1/4 and teammate Michael Raneri cleared 20-06 1/4 to place 10th.
On the track, the Norton girls had a seventh-place finish from Shea Podbelski in the mile, clocking a time of 5:21.96. In the 100 dash, Jillian Strynar took home with a first-place finish in a time of 12.41, and Strynar ran the second leg of the Norton girls’ 4x100 relay that placed second. Strynar, along with Julia Mulvaney, Phoebe Gesner and Ali Murphy clocked in at 49.91
In the boys 400 meters, Camden Lerner clocked a time of 51.33 for sixth. Lerner was also the anchor leg of the Norton boys’ 4x400 relay team that earned 13th at a time of 3:45.33. Lerner raced with Thomas Hassey, Xavier Gonzalez and Sean Parham.
Seekonk’s throwers had strong performances, particularly in the girls shot put. The Warriors took fourth from Kearston Nelson’s throw of 33-09, and also had a seventh-place toss from Lauren Morales of 33-06. On the boys end of the Seekonk throwers, Stephen Prew placed 11th in the javelin with a throw of 139-05.
Edward Hindle competed on the track for Seekonk in the 110-hurdle final, clocking in at 15.60 for sixth-quickest. Seekonk’s boys 4x100 group of Jack Santos, Darren Romani, Collin Peterson and Maddox Bo blazed their way to a 44.01 time for fourth in the relay race.