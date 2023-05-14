FOXBORO — The MSTCA Twilight Invitational at Foxboro High School saw several area schools compete against one another as the outdoor track season nears the end of the regular season. Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield competed in the field.
The Shamrocks had a “great night,” as described by coach Bob L’Homme. Feehan had numerous top-six finishes, including a pair of first-place finishes. Jon Mignacca won the boys high jump (6-06) and long jump (21-101/2). Joining him with strong finishes in the boys events was Lucas Ribeiro with a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.16. In the mile, Noah Gomes D’Sa ran a fourth-place time in the mile at 4:31.81, and in the javelin, Andrew Nelson was fourth with a toss of 145-08. Feehan’s 4x400 team was fourth as well, finishing in 3:32.81.
On the girls’ side, the Shamrocks were also successful. Brooke Serak continued her dominance in the throwing events with a first-place finish in the shot put at 39-05, and she was also second in the discus at 104-0. Also in the throwing events was Avery Blanchard, who threw 101-07 in the javelin for a fourth-place finish.
Despite the successes from the throwers, the most notable feat from the day came out of relays for the Feehan girls. The 4x400 team of Gabrielle Colleran, Molly Duignan, Val Capalbo and Tea Briggs placed first with a new school-record time of 3:59.56, breaking the previous record of 4:02.72 set in 2021.
The Foxboro boys had their highest finish from Daniel O’Malley in the 400 hurdles, clocking a time of 58.64 for third place. He was also ninth in the triple jump with a number of 40-10. Harrison Keen took fifth in the javelin with a throw of 139-09 and Mason Sardocci was sixth in the 110 hurdles at 15.92.
Foxboro’s girls unit had a first-place finish in the freshman-only 100 meters race from Lauren Bober, clocking a time of 12.96. She had also won preliminaries with a time of 13.01. Addie Ruter cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish fifth and Maddy Luck took ninth in the 400 hurdles at a time of 1:14.47.
North Attleboro had a number of impressive finishes, with Mark Etienvre taking two wins for the Rocketeer boys to earn the Outstanding Athlete of the Meet recognition. Etienvre had the best throw in the discus, throwing 152-04 and also had the top throw in the shot put, throwing 54-04. Sean Boyle placed third in the javelin with a throw of 147-04, and placing fourth in the triple jump was Carson Crump with a distance of 41-111/2.
Connor Peterson was strong in the two-mile for the North Attleboro boys, running a 10:02.80.
For the Rocketeer girls, Katie Galgoczy took third in the two-mile with a new PR of 12:07.66 and Sienna Newth was fifth in the shot put with a PR throw of 33-11. Megan Ladd was also fifth in the high jump, clearing 4-10, and Marissa Daley placed fourth in the triple jump with a PR jump of 36-91/2.
The Hornets also had a strong day, setting two new school records along with numerous personal bests.
Abby Scott clocked a school record in the girls 100 meter prelim race at 12.33, then followed it up with a 12.31 time to break her own school record. With the time, Scott now sits in the top-5 in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the 100 meters. She is also now qualified for the Division 3 State meet and the Meet of Champions.
Mansfield’s other school record was set by the 4x100 team of Myles Brown, Jack Reed, Sirius Li and Nate Kablik. Their time of 43.34 edged the prior record, set in 2011, by a tenth of a second. The group is now in the top 10 in Massachusetts and makes it a lock for the Division3 State meet and the Meet of Champions in the coming weeks.
Other notable finishes from the Mansfield boys include a third-place mile time from Talon Johnson, as he clocked a time of 4:31.30, a big PR. Myles Brown was third in the 100 meters at 11.14, which earns him a Division 3 meet and Meet of Champions spot, and Nate Kablik also qualified for both with a fifth-place 200-meter time of 22.84. Also qualifying for the Division 3 and Meet of Champions meets was Evan Rawlings with a 110 hurdles time of 15.21.
The Mansfield girls also had a fifth-place finish from Meghan Driscoll in the 200 meters, running a PR of 26.98. Liv Barry also ran a PR in the same event, finishing eighth.
Sydney DiVasta took fourth with a Division 3 qualifying time of 61.35 and Frankie Spagna took second in the triple jump, clearing 37-61/2. Placing in two events was Elyssa Buchanan, clocking a fifth-place time of 16.27 in the 100 hurdles for a new PR, and clearing 4-10 in the high jump to tie for fifth.