BOSTON -- Bishop Feehan High's Brooke Serak captured first place in the shot put event and was named the outstanding field event competitor at the MSTCA Freshman-Sophomore Winter Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center. Serak won the event with a throw of 34-feet, 6-inches.
In addition, the Shamrocks' Lucas Ribeiro won the boys' 55 meter dash (8.64), while Gigi Colleran took sixth place in the 300 dash (48.72).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.